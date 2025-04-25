WATCH: Frankie Muniz goes undercover at Ford Performance Racing School with Formula Drift Champion 

NASCAR Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz partnered up with Formula Drift champion James Deane for a visit to the Ford Performance Racing School. The duo went in disguise to surprise the driving instructors with their unexpected skills and playful antics.

The former Malcolm in the Middle star is currently competing in his first full-time season in NASCAR, driving the No. 33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing. Meanwhile, James Deane drives the Ford Mustang in the Formula Drift Series, where he won his fourth championship in the 2024 season. He also competes in the 2025 Drift Masters European championship for RTR vehicles.

On Thursday, April 25, Ford Performance released an Instagram reel capturing the two drivers disguised as old men, playfully catching their driving instructors off guard. The post's caption read:

"Frankie and James? How about Bern and Herb! Join our guys as they go “undercover” for a trip to the @fordperformanceracingschool. 🏁"

Located in Concord, North Carolina, the Ford Performance Racing School offers a range of programs for racing enthusiasts to gain track experience. Participants get to kickstart their career in racing with highly trained instructors.

The Ford Performance Technical Center is situated in the same area, acting as a hub for its NASCAR and IMSA programs, a venture that Frankie Muniz benefits from as a Truck Series driver.

Frankie Muniz laments disastrous outing at Rockingham

During NASCAR's Truck Series return to Rockingham Speedway, Frankie Muniz rued a challenging bout that saw him finish several laps behind the lead pack. The No. 33 driver experienced a ruptured power steering, causing a prolonged pitstop that ruined his recovery from a poor qualifying.

Consequently, Muniz came out 15 laps behind and recorded his sixth consecutive finish outside the top 20. Reflecting upon the same, the 39-year-old said (via X/Peterstratta),

"I started the second stage with no power steering, like ripped a hole in my hand. Probably the hardest thing I've ever done, but then we just finally came down, had to change the line. I think we went down like 17 or 18 laps." (0:18 onwards)

"So like, it's really hard to like be out there and like want to do competitive lap times when you're already kind of out of the race, you're kind of racing by yourself. So just trying to stay out of the way. You know it's a shame because like this truck was actually I think really good, really fast," he added.

Expand Tweet

Frankie Muniz's best result came from a tenth-place finish at the season opener in Daytona International Speedway. Since then, the actor-turned-racer got caught in three DNFs that led to a 24th place in the driver's standings. He currently holds 88 points with an average finish of 24. Up next, he makes his eighth start at Texas Motor Speedway on May 2, 2025.

