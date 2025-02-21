“Watch out guys”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. sends a hilarious alert after being stunned by his wife Amy’s ‘pretty common’ truth bomb

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy recently shared a hilarious moment that caught the former off-guard. The couple aired the second episode of their new podcast series "Bless Your Hardt," and touched upon the humorous event many will find relatable.

Ad

Dale Jr. and Amy first met in 2009 when he hired her to renovate one of his properties in North Carolina. The couple dated for several years before marrying on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. They have been together for almost a decade and share two daughters - Isla Rose Earnhardt and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s media company shared a short snippet of Amy Earnhardt confessing to using her husband's bread trimmer and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Alright, FINE, here's what @AmyEarnhardt whispered to @DaleJr."

During the clip, Amy Earnhardt revealed that she has been using Earnhardt Jr.'s trimmer for years to shave her bikini lines, catching him off guard.

"I use Dale's beard clippers to shave my bikini line, and I've been doing it for years. I have it on good merit that it's pretty common for women to do this," Amy said [00:09].

Ad

After hearing his wife's confession, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was lost for words and issued a friendly warning to his fans.

"Alright, watch out, guys, put your trimmers away," he said [00:40] onwards.

However, Amy added that it is common for women to use their husband's trimmers, saying:

"Yeah, if you leave it on the counter and it's fully charged and ready to run, better hide your trimmer. You're setting yourself up. It's your fault. Hide your tremors, guys. You don't know what's going on."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt's new podcast focuses on family matters, including the daddy-daughter dance Amy shared on her IG story a few weeks ago.

"We can go for a week without talking": Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy reveal their solution for disagreements

During the first episode of the same podcast, two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy opened up about her husband's habit of confrontation and arguing. The episode was aired on Dirty Mo Media's YouTube channel on February 7.

Ad

During a conversation on the podcast, Dale Jr. revealed he was concerned about getting into a disagreement with Amy before recording the podcast. He explained:

"There's some concern from my end about the podcast, not really exposing something, but if we do have a disagreement and it's Thursday morning, we gotta sit down and have a show."

Meanwhile, Amy pointed out that they might "hash it out" their quarrel on the show. Further, she highlighted that the couple can ignore each other for weeks during a disagreement and said:

Ad

"We can go for a week without talking to each other even with the kids and the whole thing in the house."

Dale Jr. claimed that their new way of dealing with disagreements is much better than raising voices at each other and creating drama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"