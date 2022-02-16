Watch: Haulers enter as teams get ready for Daytona 500 practice

With five days to go until the Daytona 500 Great American Race, Haulers have already hit the ground in the Daytona garage in preparation for Speedweek.

However, teams and drivers are wrapping up as they await the first practice session. The session is set to start at 5:05 PM and the second is scheduled for 6:35 PM on Tuesday the 15th.

In a morning Tweet, Bob Pockrass shared a video that clearly shows as the Haulers enter Daytona garage:

“Haulers enter the Daytona garage as cars will take to the track for practice Tuesday Coverage begins tomorrow at 5PM ET on FS1”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass



#HotPass | foxs.pt/app Haulers enter the Daytona garage as cars will take to the track for practice Tuesday. Coverage begins tomorrow at 5p ET on FS1. Haulers enter the Daytona garage as cars will take to the track for practice Tuesday. Coverage begins tomorrow at 5p ET on FS1.#HotPass | foxs.pt/app https://t.co/HVZA7PeWJ8

With the introduction of the Next Gen car, fans appeared to be curious about the back up cars. While replying to Bob Pockrass, Braden Loyd wrote:

“How many backup cars do the teams have for this week?”

BandenLoyd @BandenLoyd @bobpockrass How many backup cars do the teams have for this week? @bobpockrass How many backup cars do the teams have for this week?

Hauler Showcase sets the mood for the Daytona 500

Daytona 500, Speedweek is slowly taking shape. The week started with the Haulers Showcase at One Daytona, situated across Daytona Speedway.

At the showcase, fans had a delightful moment watching around 40-colored, 18-wheeled NASCAR haulers carrying their favorite driver’s racing cars.

After the showcase, Haulers delivered the cars to Daytona for practice, which is scheduled to start later in the evening.

After practice on Tuesday, the teams will proceed to a Single Car-qualifying race on Wednesday. Every driver will be aiming to receive the first spot in the second round.

Aside from the NASCAR Hauler Showcase, other activities scheduled to take place are: pit stop challenge, a slot car track and video games.

There will also be balloon artists, street performers, interactive racing games, stilt walkers and even a live DJ who will be entertaining fans.

To top off the entertainment, Rodney Atkins, a country music singer and songwriter, will take over the stage at the UNOH Fan zone stage from 8:00 p.m.

With the introduction of Next Gen cars, the Daytona 500 may experience challenges. It will remain to be seen if any team will have any of their cars wrecked during the duels, due to a shortage of parts.

At the moment, all tickets are sold out, including front stretch seating, hospitality options, UNOH Fanzone admissions and RV camping. The flag is expected to go green at exactly 2:30 PM ET on Sunday February 20th 2022.

Edited by Adam Dickson