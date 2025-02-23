WATCH: Home favorite Chase Elliott involved in a wreck as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. comes under scrutiny again

Chase Elliott's Atlanta Motor Speedway race came to a premature halt after the Hendrick Motorsports driver suffered a wreck during stage 2 of the race. Elliot, who made contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fell behind the pack and was tagged by Brad Keselowski, which made the situation worse for the #9 driver.

Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 race saw Elliott start the race from 19th place. However, as a home hero, he was one of the favorites to win the race, until Lap 149 wreck ruined his day. The wreck was triggered by Martin Truex Jr. and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Here's a video for the wreck suffered by Chase Elliott:

During Lap 149 of 260, Truex Jr. and Stenhouse Jr. tussled for ninth place, and this was when they made contact. Stenhouse, who was in the middle of the three wide at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, then made contact with Elliott, who was at his right.

As a result of the hit, the HMS driver slowed down and wiggled. In a matter of moments, he was tagged by incoming Corey LaJoie, and in the end, got hit by Brad Keselowski. As Elliott collected Keselowski, both of them saw their races end prematurely.

Notably, Stenhouse Jr., who has become infamous for his on-track maneuvers, once again came under scrutiny after his audacious move against Truex Jr., which ruined Elliott and Keselowski's day. Fans on social media started calling out the HYAK Motorsports driver following the wreck.

Keselowski, on the other hand, suffered wrecks for the second week straight after he was involved in a multi-car crash during the Daytona 500. The #6 driver was collected in a wreck triggered by Team Penske drivers, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney during stage 3 of that race.

Hendrick Motorsports optimistic about Chase Elliott despite wreck

According to a report by NASCAR journalist Alan Cavanna, Chase Elliott's team is doing its best to get the #9 driver back on track. Even though the chances are slim, the #9 team is still "a little" optimistic about pulling this off.

"Alan Gustafson told @AlanCavanna the No. 9 team is hoping to get a few wave-arounds. Chase Elliott the steering is off on the car. There's still a little optimism in the Elliott pit despite being in that crash." (As per PRN Live on X)

As of Lap 186 of 260, Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing is leading the race ahead of Shane van Gisbergen.

