WATCH: How Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones’ crashes at Charlotte Roval triggered changes to the track’s final chicane

This weekend during NASCAR's visit to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace takes on the unique road course/oval hybrid, which will determine his fate in the 2023 Cup Series playoffs.

Heading back to the Charlotte Roval, Wallace doesn't have fond memories of the road course as he was involved in the accident when the track was introduced to the Cup Schedule almost six years ago in 2018.

During the practice sessions on Saturday, Wallace - then driver of the #43 Chevy for Richard Petty Motorsports - had a spectacular crash in the chicane on the backstretch of the race. In his #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Erik Jones mirrored Wallace's crash totaling his car.

Both drivers tried to carry excessive speeds through the left-right-left chicane, which was one of the more challenging segments of the newly-introduced layout. As the drivers clipped the curbs, they were catapulted into barriers, completely destroying the front left of the car.

Here is the clip of two drivers crashing into the barriers:

The initial arrangement of the tire barriers left no room for the drivers if they had understeer exiting the chicane. Following Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones' accident on Saturday, NASCAR immediately changed the position of the tire barriers for the final practice and the race, leaving more space for the drivers.

Both Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones jumped to their backup cars for the weekend as their cars were completely destroyed. Wallace retired from Sunday's race too while Jones was last of the classified finishers.

Wallace heads to Charlotte Roval with the threat of elimination looming over the #23 Toyota Team. The odds are stacked against him as he has a single top-10 finish in the five starts he made on the track. He is currently nine points below the cutline.

Catch Wallace live in action in the Bank of America Roval 400 this Sunday, October 8 at 2 pm ET.

Bubba Wallace reveals his 2023 NASCAR post-season plans

This November, the #23 Toyota driver will cap off the best cup series campaign in his career and wants to enjoy the spoils of his 2023 season down under in Australia.

Bubba Wallace revealed that he and Ryan Blaney have been planning the trip together but haven't booked their tickets yet.

“We were talking about it this morning – myself, and (Ryan) Blaney. He and his girlfriend Gianna (Tulio). Amanda (Wallace’s wife) and I was talking about going to Australia and New Zealand for two weeks, and my wife is a massive planner.”

Wallace also added that he is in the midst of building a house and his wife taking complete charge of it.

“...We are in the midst of building a house. We broke ground two months ago, and I have no idea what the house looks like – that is all Amanda, which is totally fine.”

Bubba Wallace admitted that he is also deliberating whether to start the Snowball Derby this season.