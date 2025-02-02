Watch: Jimmie Johnson and NBA's Shaquille O’Neal go head-to-head for free-throw contest to decide NASCAR champion’s Daytona 500 livery

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal competed against each other in a free-throw contest. The competition between the two stemmed from playful social media banter on who could make the most free throws.

Johnson took to X to share a video of the competition, writing:

"Never thought my paint scheme would come down to a free-throw contest… but here we are. Going head-to-head with @SHAQ to decide my @Carvana scheme for Daytona. Who you got?"

It was explained in the video that the first to make five free throws would be the winner. If Johnson won, O'Neal would have to dress in an outfit designed by the former for the Daytona 500. If O'Neal won, he got to design Johnson's car for the Daytona 500. O'Neal won 5-4, which means he would get to design the #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota for the season-opening Cup Series event.

The free throw contest was sparked by a back-and-forth between the two sports legends on X. When O'Neal questioned why Johnson was going for another Daytona 500, Johnson humorously responded by asking how good his jump shot was in his retirement life. The NBA legend responded by writing:

"Everyone knows I still got it @JimmieJohnson Come find me on the court"

This then sparked Johnson to lay down the challenge to the basketball great, writing:

"Haha, I love you’re coming at me @SHAQ! Let’s roll with a free throw comp. Should be easy for you when you’re that close to the rim. Name when and where."

Johnson retired from full-time Cup Series competition at the conclusion of the 2020 season. However, the former driver of the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet still makes part-time appearances for Legacy Motor Club, a team he co-owns with fellow seven-time champion Richard Petty.

Jimmie Johnson joined forces with Petty ahead of 2023 to form LMC. The organization fields two full-time Cup Series teams with John Hunter Nemechek in the #42 Toyota and Erik Jones at the seat of the #43 machine.

Jimmie Johnson reveals Legacy Motor Club's preparations to get John Hunter Nemechek "race-ready"

Jimmie Johnson and John Hunter Nemechek talk before qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400- Source: Getty

After crashing out in his heat race on Saturday night caused significant damage to his #42 car, John Hunter Nemechek's team got the car fixed up in time for Sunday's Last Chance Qualifier. Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of Nemechek's car, shared a behind-the-scenes look at how Legacy Motor Club made the repairs.

Johnson shared photos of the #42 team getting Nemechek's car fixed up, penning a message that read:

"Two cars. One team. The entire shop came together over the last 18 hours to get @jhnemechek’s @dollartree Camry race-ready."

Although the 2025 season is Nemechek's second year with LMC, the driver is yet to win a Cup Series race.

