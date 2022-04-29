Watch: Jimmie Johnson wants to keep Harlem Shake 'alive' after sharing Hendrick Motorsports' version of viral Internet meme

A full-time NTT IndyCar Series driver for the 2022 season, Jimmie Johnson is a man of many talents. The former seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has been in the limelight recently after announcing his first full campaign in America's premier open-wheel series.

Johnson has had a decent start to his season after achieving a sixth-place finish at the XPEL 375 in Texas.

Three races into the season, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver is already looking forward to making his debut at the famed Indy 500 in May.

Although born on the west coast of the country in El Cajon, California, Jimmie spent the formative years of his career on the east coast in and around New York.

The driver also met his current wife Chandra on the east coast and the couple own a house in The Big Apple.

This lends Johnson a great deal of knowledge of New York City’s pop culture and trends as the two-time Daytona 500 champion recently proved. Harlem Shake is an internet meme that went viral in 2013.

The video sees people dancing to the song Harlem Shake by Baauer in a distinctive fashion.

Johnson recently resurrected the meme named after Harlem, a place in New York, by tweeting a video of himself, and wrote:

"Keep it alive, @TheSavBananas!"

See the tweet below:

Jimmie Johnson also tagged the Savannah Bananas, a Savannah, Georgia-based baseball team, in his tweet to show support.

Jimmie Johnson reads to a class of first graders in Charlotte

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is not only known for his on-track performances but also for what he gets up to off the track. The 46-year-old has managed to build a fan base of people who support multiple genres of motor sport.

Apart from being a race car driver, Johnson is also a father of two. This lends him the perspective and an experience that only comes with parenthood.

Johnson recently visited Briarwood Elementary School in Charlotte, North Carolina, to establish good money habits amongst students.

Senior Digital Producer at WCNC, Hank Lee tweeted a picture of Johnson in the classroom and wrote:

"Seven-time #NASCAR champion @JimmieJohnson stopped by Briarwood Elementary in Charlotte to read to first graders. Was part of an @allyracing program to help young kids establish good money habits at an early age."

See the tweet below:

Watch Jimmie Johnson race an Indycar at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on May 1, 2022.

Edited by Adam Dickson