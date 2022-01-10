Jimmie Johnson reacts to feud between Jake Paul and UFC president Dana White

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson may have moved offices and traded in his Hendrick firesuit for one with Ganassi colors (and an occasional stint in IMSA with Ally Cadillac) while keeping his trademark #48. Even someone with as many wins as he has — 84, 83 of which were in the Cup Series — however, can't resist drama, especially if it happens in a different sport.

During the offseason, Johnson recently took to Twitter to make the following observation:

For those not in the loop, the feud between UFC fighter Jake Paul and UFC president Dane White originally started after Paul proceeded to win a fight against fellow fighter Tyson Fury. Following the win, Paul decided to challenge both Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal because, surprise, they were in the building.

The issue was that for Jake Paul to fight anyone else, he would have to get the blessing of the UFC president, Dana White, before he would be allowed to get in the ring with them. On an episode of the podcast The Fight with Teddy Atlas, White went on the record and declined.

A back-and-forth then started on Twitter. Paul provided a list of demands concerning fighter health and pay that White would have to meet before the former vowed he would quit boxing and fight Masvidal in a winner-take-all bout.

Again, White said no — only this time, he responded to Paul's tweet with one of his own. White claimed the fighter had used cocaine and steroids and wanted to test him for the next two years for substance abuse. He finally argued for Paul to start his own business if he thought he knew better than the UFC president.

In response, Paul sent the following video:

Jake Paul @jakepaul My response to Dana Whites embarrassing response. My response to Dana Whites embarrassing response. https://t.co/Fy8K42Pdg9

Everyone loves a good fight, including a certain NASCAR-turned-IndyCar driver. Whatever happens next in the ongoing fight between Jake Paul and Dana White, it's a safe bet that Jimmie Johnson will be watching all of it.

Jimmie Johnson gets a speeding ticket

During a livestream for last year's Daytona 500, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle revealed that fellow driver and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson had once been pulled over for speeding.

While former driver Matt Kenseth claimed that Johnson "accidentally" gave the police officer his NASCAR credentials, Biffle insisted that it was done purposefully so Johnson could avoid getting ticketed.

