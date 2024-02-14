Watch: Joey Logano stuns Ferrari F1 duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz by sharing intricacies about the NASCAR calendar

Ferrari F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were shocked after learning about NASCAR's intense schedule from Joey Logano in a recent video shared by Shell.

Although NASCAR and F1 fall into the same sports category, they differ greatly in the sense of driving. The latter is more focused on accuracy, while NASCAR is more focused on drivers' endurance throughout a race.

Joey Logano, who races in Team Penske's Ford, featured in a video with Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, picking out the difference between the two sports. Upon learning that a race lasts for over three hours, the reaction from both F1 drivers was rather unique. Watch it for yourself:

As Joey Logano pointed out, one of the major differences in the schedule of both sports was the time for qualifying. While F1 drivers usually have qualifying sessions after a two-hour break from practice, NASCAR drivers are given only a 10-minute break before qualifying starts.

Another key difference is the length of a race. A Formula 1 race goes on for about two hours whereas NASCAR races can go well beyond three hours. These factors were quite shocking for both Ferrari drivers.

Joey Logano reviews his 2023 NASCAR season, aiming to finish better this year

The 2023 Cup Series season came down to only one victory for Joey Logano. This was in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He finished the season in 12th place, which was quite a drop considering he was the Cup Series Champion in the 2022 season.

Reviewing 2023, Logano stated that it went unexpectedly because he considered it a "failure" for not winning the championship. Autoweek quoted him as saying:

“It’s not the kind of season we expected. Honestly, anything less than the championship is a failure. That’s our one and only goal. If you set your goals really high, they’re harder to achieve. But if you set your goals to be, say, sixth, then I honestly believe the best you’ll ever be is sixth. That’s the way we work.”

He feels that the "execution" part of the team was well laid, but they lacked pace throughout the season.

"Still, there were a lot of things we did pretty well. Our execution was great. That’s the strength of this team, the way we execute at races. But we lacked a little in the speed department and we never could find it. There were a lot of lessons learned and a lot of tough moments. The season wasn’t good, but it was okay."

Logano will continue to race for Penske this season as well, driving the 22-number Ford. The season-opener at the Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 18.