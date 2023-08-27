WATCH: Justin Allgaier and Sheldon Creed’s extraordinary photo finish in Xfinity Series at Daytona

Justin Allgaier and Sheldon Creed left fans on the edge of their seats as they engaged in a fierce side-by-side battle during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona. As the tension reached its peak, the race culminated in an extraordinary photo finish that will be remembered for years.

Allgaier, piloting the No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet, emerged triumphant in this nail-biting showdown, narrowly edging out his competitor Creed by a minuscule 0.005 seconds.

The finish ranks among the closest encounters in NASCAR, etching its place in history as the fourth-closest finish in the history of the Xfinity Series.

The 37-year-old veteran, Justin Allgaier, had previously experienced the highs and lows of Daytona, having secured second place twice before. He made a bid for glory on the final lap in the season opener back in February.

Although he had once again positioned himself at the forefront of the pack, the possibility of yet another runner-up finish loomed large. However, Justin Allgaier had other things in mind.

The spectacular conclusion was not without its fair share of drama. The race witnessed a series of late crashes, which led to the implementation of two overtime restarts and an additional 10 laps.

Justin Allgaier reflects on triumph at Daytona Speedway

The 37-year-old driver opened up about his emotional journey and the electrifying moments that led to his remarkable win. With a history of near misses and second-place finishes at Daytona, this victory held a special place in Allgaier's heart.

"I’ve been coming to this place a long time. I wanted to win here so bad, and we’ve been so close," Allgaier expressed (via ESPN).

The road to victory was far from easy for Justin Allgaier after receiving a pre-race penalty on Friday. However, the No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet crew was pivotal in overcoming the setback.

Allgaier said:

"To come through the adversity we had to come through and to not really be sure what we were gonna have there at the end. We did all the things we needed to do. We were lights out."

Following the riveting conclusion of the race, a curious and excited Allgaier relived the defining moment while watching the replay. In a candid expression of his disbelief and elation, he asked:

"Did I win? I think I did."