WATCH: Kelley Earnhardt Miller and JR Motorsports crew sprint to the parking lot on Mister Softee's truck's arrival

A JR Motorsports employee, Caitlin Waltrip, shared Kelley Earnhardt Miller's excitement for ice cream. She took to Instagram to share a short clip of Earnhardt-Miller running for Mister Softee's truck.

Established in 2005, JR Motorsports is co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelly Earnhardt Miller. The team recently made its Cup Series debut with reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier. Additionally, the team has secured four Xfinity Series titles in over two decades since its establishment.

In the recent story, Kelley Earnhardt Miller was the first to run toward the parking lot for the ice cream truck. She was followed by Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-hosts on the Dirty Mo Media YouTube channel. Caitlin Waltrip captured the playful moment and shared it in her story, writing:

"When @jrmotorsports hears @mrsofteetruck.nyc coming it's a race to the parking lot 🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦"

"@kelleyearnhardtmiller in 1st place & @dirtymomedia in a close 2nd," she added.

Kelley Earnhardt-Miller won the race to the ice cream followed by Dirty Mo Media co-hosts (Source: @caitlinwaltrip_ via Instagram)

Mister Softee Inc., an American ice cream truck franchise popular in the northeastern parts of the United States, was founded in 1956 by two brothers, William Aloysius Conway and James Francis Conway. The ice cream brand has about 350 franchisees and operates 625 trucks in 18 states.

Kelley Earnhardt flexes her shoe game during JR Motorsports debut in the Cup Series

Kelley Earnhardt Miller's co-owned team, JR Motorsports, debuted in the Cup Series on February 16, 2025, at the 'Greatest American Race.' Following the event, she took to her Instagram and shared her 'shoe game' at the 200-lap race.

#7 Chevy driver Justin Allgaier drove the #40 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in the 500-mile race. Allgaier's ride was sponsored by 10-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton's Traveller Whiskey while Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s former team Hendrick Motorsports helped build the engine for the car.

In the story, Kelley Earnhardt-Miller showcased her support for her team driver. She donned an all-black outfit, with brown Nike Dunks Lows matching the color of Allgaier's Chevy. Additionally, the shoes also featured the car number #40 on them.

"My shoe game is drip," wrote Earnhardt-Miller.

In the follow-up story, Kelley Miller shared a close-up look of her #40 Dunks accompanied with white laces and red soles. The image also featured a bottle of the team's sponsor Traveller Whiskey. Dale Jr.'s sister wrote:

"Gonna travel in style today"

Justin Allgaier competed in the Duel One and finished among the top 10 drivers. He secured a ninth-place finish and qualified 19th for the main event. The 2024 Xfinity Series champion bagged a ninth-place finish at the Daytona 500 on his third run. Previously, he secured a P27 and P37 finish at Daytona International Speedway while driving for H Scott Motorsports.

