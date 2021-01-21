Watch: Kevin Harvick talks about career extension, his inspiration and his son Keelan

Kevin Harvick will be keen to get things underway as the 2021 season starts. Having a rather stellar run in 2020 with nine race wins, he will rue the fact that he did not make it to the 'Championship 4' race at Phoenix.

Harvick, who began his NASCAR career way back in 1992, shared a funny detail of what would happen if he extended his racing career for another 20 years.

Another 20 years in the seat for @KevinHarvick? 🤔@DeLanaHarvick says "Not so fast, my friend!" pic.twitter.com/8X8Tk1tFZb — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 20, 2021

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion will be chasing a few milestones going into the 2021 season. He has back-to-back 675 race appearances and has not missed a single race ever since 2002.

On the other hand, Harvick's son Keelan is pretty much following in the footsteps of his father. He registered his first national win in the go-karting scene earlier in the month.

What to expect from Kevin Harvick in 2021?

Kevin Harvick is a stalwart in the NASCAR scene - across racing divisions - for close to two decades now.

Harvick was the champion in the 2001 and 2006 Xfinity Series and also won the Daytona 500 in 2007. He would look to employ all the experience and knowledge he has been able to gather racing all these years in the 2021 season.

Having said that, consistency has been Harvick's greatest asset on the race track over the years. He will be looking to begin his 2021 campaign by winning The Great American Race on Valentine's Day.

The Phoenix Raceway can be considered 'Kevin Harvick territory' as he has a strong record of nine wins on the track. While it may be easy to think that the aging Kevin Harvick can only do so much, the truth is that he has all the goods to make an impact in 2021.

