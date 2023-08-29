WATCH: Kurt Busch gets a fitting tribute in the driver’s meeting pre-race at Daytona after hanging up his helmet

Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion, officially announced his retirement. He stated that he and his medical team have concluded that numerous challenges prevent him from returning to racing at 100%.

Following the announcement, Busch attended a meeting where he was celebrated through a tribute video and received a standing ovation from fellow drivers and attendees.

Unfortunately, Busch's departure from racing wasn't on his terms, as he had a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway last season. Despite this, he had the chance to witness the respect his fellow competitors held for him just before a major event in the Cup schedule.

Prominent individuals present at Busch's press conference included NASCAR executives Jim France, Ben Kennedy, Mike Helton, and Steve O’Donnell, as well as key figures from 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Kyle Busch.

After spending 23 years "at the wheel and dedicating 45 years to pursuing this aspiration," Kurt Busch declared his retirement from NASCAR Cup racing on Saturday (August 26).

The 2004 Cup Series champion achieved 34 wins, secured 161 top-five finishes, and achieved 339 top-10 finishes, in addition to earning 28 poles.

Kurt Busch's impressive racing legacy and unexpected retirement amid health challenges

Busch's racing record also features five triumphs in the Xfinity Series, four in Craftsman Truck, and seven in the Southwest Tour.

In 2014, he accomplished the Memorial Day double, achieving a sixth-place finish in the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport, followed by a 40th place in the Coca-Cola 600 due to engine issues in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

While Kurt Busch had originally intended to conclude his racing career after the 2023 season, a concussion resulting from a qualifying lap incident at Pocono Raceway led him to exit the racing scene a year ahead of schedule.

Despite the setback, he held onto the aspiration of recuperating and making a comeback to compete in NASCAR's Cup Series.

According to autoweek.com, Kurt Busch said:

"My body is having a battle with Father Time, I’ve had arthritis ever since I can remember. My gout has flared up so much that I can barely walk on some days, just pushing to get through physical therapy and to continue the workouts."

He added:

"I remember last summer I was trying to not show that emotion and I barely could even walk to the car at Dover because I had to have some shots pre-race just so I could move my knee and move my feet. Those are those moments where things were starting to add up before things happened at Pocono.”

Upon the announcement, supporters expressed their backing and good intentions toward Kurt Busch, his loved ones, and his companions. While the news wasn't entirely surprising, it was a somber declaration, prompting fans to extend gratitude to Kurt for his career and reminisce about some of his most remarkable professional achievements.