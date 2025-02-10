WATCH: Kyle Busch grooves to 50 Cent as he gears up for Daytona 500 next week

Kyle Busch busted a move as he gears up for NASCAR's season-opener in the Daytona 500 next week. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Busch shared a 10-second video of him grooving to 50 Cent's 2005 song Disco Inferno while his wife Samantha hyped him up.

Busch is a veteran NASCAR driver piloting the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing. The 2025 season marks his 21st full-time schedule in the premier series, though a Daytona 500 victory is yet to be checked off the list.

Nevertheless, Kyle Busch seems excited about the "Great American Race" at Daytona, saying he's "ready to dance" next week.

"Week away from the 500. I know #RowdyNation is ready to dance in Daytona!!! Let’s do it!👑💪🏻."

Trending

Expand Tweet

His best Daytona 500 finish was a P2 in the 2019 edition. Driving the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch defended second place from Joey Logano in the closing laps, with then-JGR teammate Denny Hamlin winning the race.

Busch may be looking for a maiden Daytona 500 victory but secured 63 races in the Cup Series. As a cherry on top, the Las Vegas native won two series championships in 2015 and 2019.

The 39-year-old will enter the 2025 season following an underwhelming campaign last year. His 19-year streak of winning at least one race in a season snapped, affecting his chance to extend his 11-year playoff appearance streak.

Richard Childress Racing drivers Kyle Busch (8) and Austin Dillon (3) - Source: Imagn

Busch will return to the No. 8 Chevy for the Daytona 500 on February 16. He will continue competing alongside teammate Austin Dillon who drives the No. 3 RCR car.

Richard Childress believes Kyle Busch can win third championship

Kyle Busch's NASCAR boss, Richard Childress, exuded confidence in him despite a difficult season last year. Childress believes Busch can still win a third championship after showing good team character amid a winless season.

In an interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr., the team owner said (via Dale Jr. Download):

"He is such an amazing individual to start with. He has a passion for racing, he don't wanna lose. Before the race on Sunday morning, they went and worked on the simulator because he knew he wasn't good, and he wants to win. He's gonna do everything." [23:00]

Childress added that Busch didn't blame the team but encouraged the crew to push harder for better race results.

"For him to work and still encourage the employees... he didn't come loose and start cussing and raising hell like some people would think he would be doing. He's trying to help us build that thing and I still got confidence that we can win a championship," Childress added.

Kyle Busch's closest race victory was in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. He was leading the field on the final lap but Harrison Burton got a push from Parker Retzlaff enough to overtake the No. 8 driver. Burton took the checkered flag first for his maiden Cup Series win.

He was also a favorite to win the 2024 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway but spun out the lead with 32 laps remaining.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback