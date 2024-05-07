WATCH: Kyle Busch’s incredible onboard view of overtime finish at Kansas Speedway

The 12th battle of contention on the 2024 Cup Series calendar witnessed Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch coming home with a P8 finish, despite spinning out from fifth place during the closing rounds of his 268-lap dash.

The recently wrapped Advent Health 400 hosted by the Kansas Motor Speedway witnessed history being made on Sunday after Kyle Larson charged back during the final lap battle with Chris Buescher, taking his second victory this season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver's win marked the closest-ever Cup Series finish by a bristle-thin margin of 0.001 seconds.

On the other hand, Kyle Busch's day was saved from ending on an utterly dismal note. The RCR driver clocked the best speed of 182.07 mph and qualified fifth. However, on Turn 2 of Lap 261, the two-time Cup Series champion lost control of his #8 Chevy and got spun out, plummeting to the rear of the pack.

Nevertheless, Busch regained control of his car and skilfully swerved past nearly a dozen rivals during the final restart on Lap 267, climbing from P20 to P8 quite aggressively.

Here is the onboard video of Kyle Busch's stunning overtakes in Kansas (via Kyle Busch on X):

Kyle Busch "1000%" concurs with Kyle Larson's bid to remove in-car rear-view camera

Denny Hamlin aced the Wurth 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway after successfully fending off Kyle Larson from taking the Monster Mile trophy. However, the latter expressed unhappiness about the in-car rear-view camera, which aided the frontrunner in checking the charging drivers without using the outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs).

The #5 Chevy driver even downplayed Joe Gibbs Racing driver's Dover win as he believed that "it's just really easy with the cameras" to air-block the rival, and the results might have been different had the mirrors been used instead of the cameras.

Kyle Busch shared a mutual belief, went a step further, and opined to remove the top mirror as well and only use the left ORVM for safety. Motorsports reporter Jeff Gluck shared the Las Vegas native's thought process on X (formerly Twitter):

"Would @kylebusch agree with @KyleLarsonRacin's idea to get rid of the rear camera? Busch says he would not only "1000%" agree, but also says NASCAR should ban the top mirror and only allow drivers to keep the left-side mirror for safety."

"Busch says spotters would then become even more important, but notes at least there would be a delay in getting info. "That gives you a separation point. The camera or the mirror right now is zero separation. You can literally just watch the thing and just go (move to air block) instantly, right?"

