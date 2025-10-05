WATCH: Kyle Busch takes his #8 RCR to the garage after crashing early at Charlotte road course

NASCAR icon Kyle Busch was recently spotted hauling his car to the garage after a collision with the wall during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Roval. Busch's attempt to salvage a winless season with a new crew chief was cut short because of Carson Hocevar's contact.Kyle Busch suffered a major blow against the wall at the 2025 Charlotte Roval race, the source of which was a car crash with Carson Hocevar at Turn 1. This contact led to Busch spinning, crashing into the wall, and damaging his No. 8 Chevy. Therefore, Busch had to pull out at an early stage of the race at the garage, significantly reducing his chances to compete and shortening the race. The event occurred at a vital stage in the season as Busch swapped his former crew chief, Andy Street, for Randall Burnett, starting with the race at Charlotte. NASCAR tweeted a video of the former Cup Series champion hauling his car to the garage, which was captioned:&quot;.@KyleBusch takes the No. 8 to the garage after early contact with the wall.&quot;Known as “Rowdy&quot;, Kyle Busch has a myriad of records in all three national series of NASCAR, along with being the winningest driver of all time in the Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and is second of all time in number of Cup Series victories with over 60 wins. Aggressive approach to driving, competitive passion, and unbowed obsessive desire to win have guided Kyle Busch to two Cup Series titles in 2015 and 2019.Kyle Busch warns of “desperation moves” as he breaks down Charlotte ROVAL survival strategy Kyle Busch issued a strong warning ahead of the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, highlighting the chaos and desperation likely to unfold among playoff drivers battling for survival. Busch predicted increased contact and aggressive moves as drivers fight to advance from the Round of 12, with some potentially resorting to payback tactics to influence the outcome. Before the ROVAL race, Busch said via Speedway Digest:“I think you expect more contact, more chaos, and more desperation moves at times. I also think there are some payback opportunities where guys will dump guys if they know they’re in a make it or break it situation and they’re on the bubble. That is always kind of on the table as well at the ROVAL. It would be nice to just stay out of that.”His experience at Charlotte, including three top-five finishes in the last five appearances, positioned him well to influence the Bank of America Roval 400 race outcome, but the unfortunate collision stopped him in his tracks.