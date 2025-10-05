  • NASCAR
WATCH: Kyle Busch takes his #8 RCR to the garage after crashing early at Charlotte road course

By Mayank Shukla
Published Oct 05, 2025 21:23 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Kyle Busch (8) looks on during practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. - Source: Imagn

NASCAR icon Kyle Busch was recently spotted hauling his car to the garage after a collision with the wall during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Roval. Busch's attempt to salvage a winless season with a new crew chief was cut short because of Carson Hocevar's contact.

Kyle Busch suffered a major blow against the wall at the 2025 Charlotte Roval race, the source of which was a car crash with Carson Hocevar at Turn 1. This contact led to Busch spinning, crashing into the wall, and damaging his No. 8 Chevy. Therefore, Busch had to pull out at an early stage of the race at the garage, significantly reducing his chances to compete and shortening the race.

The event occurred at a vital stage in the season as Busch swapped his former crew chief, Andy Street, for Randall Burnett, starting with the race at Charlotte. NASCAR tweeted a video of the former Cup Series champion hauling his car to the garage, which was captioned:

".@KyleBusch takes the No. 8 to the garage after early contact with the wall."
Known as “Rowdy", Kyle Busch has a myriad of records in all three national series of NASCAR, along with being the winningest driver of all time in the Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and is second of all time in number of Cup Series victories with over 60 wins. Aggressive approach to driving, competitive passion, and unbowed obsessive desire to win have guided Kyle Busch to two Cup Series titles in 2015 and 2019.

Kyle Busch warns of “desperation moves” as he breaks down Charlotte ROVAL survival strategy

Kyle Busch issued a strong warning ahead of the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, highlighting the chaos and desperation likely to unfold among playoff drivers battling for survival. Busch predicted increased contact and aggressive moves as drivers fight to advance from the Round of 12, with some potentially resorting to payback tactics to influence the outcome. Before the ROVAL race, Busch said via Speedway Digest:

“I think you expect more contact, more chaos, and more desperation moves at times. I also think there are some payback opportunities where guys will dump guys if they know they’re in a make it or break it situation and they’re on the bubble. That is always kind of on the table as well at the ROVAL. It would be nice to just stay out of that.”

His experience at Charlotte, including three top-five finishes in the last five appearances, positioned him well to influence the Bank of America Roval 400 race outcome, but the unfortunate collision stopped him in his tracks.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
