Watch: Kyle Larson cracks a “6-7” joke during high-speed drafting in Talladega

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Oct 21, 2025 13:45 GMT
Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson - Source: Imagn

The 6-7 meme has caught up to the NASCAR Cup Series field as Kyle Larson made a 6-7 joke during the Yellawood 500. The 2021 Cup Series champion was drafting at about 200mph every straight in Talladega but still had the time to hilariously crack the infamous slang during Stage 2 of the fabled race.

The 6-7 joke has quickly spread like wildfire among children worldwide. Moreover, this slang has now traversed into the NASCAR realm as Larson became the first one to use it.

During lap 117 of the Yellawood 500

event, Larson was talking with his spotter when the latter mentioned "6-7" in the context of the race. But the 33-year-old's quick wit led him to reiterate 6-7 over the radio, which he even had to clarify during the Stage 2 caution to his crew chief:

On the other hand, Kyle Larson led 6 laps of the Yellawood 500 and was in contention for the race win but finished a dismal 26th at the end of the race.

"Unfortunate": Kyle Larson on his result in Talladega

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson - Source: Imagn

The Yellawood 500 concluded with an overtime finish that saw the race being dragged on to 193 laps instead of the 188 scheduled laps. The race distance was ultimately crucial in Kyle Larson's bid for the race victory, as he dropped like a stone through the field on the final lap with his car running out of gas.

This meant that after squabbling for the lead for a fair chunk of the race and possibly ending his Superspeedway curse, it all went wrong for the No. 5 driver.

Subsequently, reflecting on his race in Talladega, he said in the post-race interview (via NBC Sports):

"Just unfortunate that it didn’t work out there. It started giving me a warning there in the middle of 1 and 2 and down the back it started stumbling, so I just got out of the way. It’s probably one of the more bummer superspeedway finishes I’ve had just because we were once again in contention, and it was right where I wanted to be, but it didn’t work out, so we’ll keep putting ourselves in contention, and it’ll eventually work out."
"You’ve got to assume that one of those guys below the cutline is going to win (at Martisnville). They’re all really good there. So then kind of got to fight with (Christopher Bell) throughout the night and try to outpoint him. We have a decent Martinsville package, as does everybody in the Round of 8, so it’ll be a fight. "

Larson sits 36 points north of the cutline and would seemingly be in a dogfight to make it through to the final four in Phoenix if any driver that is below the cutline wins the race in Martinsville.

Edited by Geetansh Pasricha
