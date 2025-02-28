What does 67 mean in slang TikTok? Viral trend explained as 'Doot Doot' lyrics spark popular meme

Skrilla’s song Doot Doot has sparked a new trend on TikTok. The song, which is part of his Doot Doot (6 7) album, has left netizens sharing their unique take on the lyrics. However, the exact meaning behind the “6-7” numbers remains unknown.

In the Doot Doot song, the Atlanta, Georgia rapper croons:

“The way that switch brrt, I know he dyin’ (Get him) 6- 7, I just bipped right on the highway (Damn)/ Skrrt, uh (Oh my God) I just bipped right on the highway/ Trackhawk, mm, sittin’ in the driveway”

The music video for Doot Doot was released in February and amassed over 1.1 million views in a week. Since the song’s release, many have used “67” in their TikTok videos. Despite the number appearing in several videos, it is worth noting that there is no specific meaning to it. Like many other recent slang of late, netizens simply use it whenever convenient or when it fits the context.

As per Distractify, some TikTok users attached the Skrilla song and mentioned “67” in their videos whenever they scored those many marks. Others attached the number in their videos whenever they spoke about somebody’s height.

Origin of the 67 trend explained as Doot Doot song goes viral online

As per Know Your Meme, TikTok user @matvii_grinblat was one of the first to take to the video-sharing platform to share a video of somebody giving commentary on NBA athlete Lamelo Ball’s skills and discussing his height. The person in the video said:

“I’m just realizing now that he literally moves like someone that’s 6’1’’-6’2’’, except he’s 6’7’’.”

Once the person in the video said, “6’7’’, Skrilla’s Doot Doot began playing in the background. The video also included a compilation of Lamelo Ball’s basketball skills. The video had amassed over 9.6 million views at the time of writing this article.

As the 67 trend continues to go viral online, it remains unclear what Skrilla, whose real name is Jemille Edwards, originally meant when he mentioned “6-7.” As per Distractify, the numbers can refer to 67th Street of Chicago, which the musician may be connected to in some form. For those uninitiated, the street is an area known for its high crime rates and violence.

“6-7” can also be a code for death, as when the numbers appear, he sings about the same, with the phrase “switch brrt” being key as “switch” refers to a firearm and “brrt” oftentimes refers to gunfire sounds. Furthermore, he says “67” right after “dyin’,” which also hints that the singer was referring to death.

Nonetheless, it appears as if netizens are not taking the number as seriously as the Doot Doot song seemingly does.

Skrilla, a rapper from the Philadelphia drill scene, rose to fame in 2024 following the release of his singles GOD DAMN and Blahdahdahdahdah. The musician, who is of mixed Black and Mexican heritage, often sings about his upbringing, which included gang life and drugs.

A few of his popular albums are Zombie Love, Underworld, Gemini Season, Santos, and Thrilla, among others. He has collaborated with several acclaimed artists, like G Herbo, The Vybe, Baby Smoove, and Rob49, among others. He has amassed over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The rapper made headlines on February 25, 2025, after appearing in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia with Kick streamer Rangesh “N3on” and met multiple fans. The event led to the police being called to break up the large crowd.

