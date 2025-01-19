"It really was a ploy": Internet reacts as TikTok releases statement regarding restoring services in the US hours after the ban

Less than 24 hours after the TikTok ban went into effect on January 18, the social media application shared an official statement via its policy account that it was "in the process of restoring service" before thanking Donald Trump. The statement, which was announced on X on Sunday, January 19, reads:

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million businesses to thrive."

However, as the social media platform's new statement circulated among netizens, people were skeptical about the whole banning and unbanning of the social media platform. A particular user on X called it a "ploy" to make it seem like Donald Trump saved the day:

"So it really was all a ploy for his 'I saved the day moment,"

Other netizens also pointed out the irony that Donald Trump was among the people who wanted to ban the social media platform back in 2020, noting that something fishy was going on in the background.

"Donald Trump was literally one of the main reasons you were shut down to begin with, but now he's the reason you're coming back...? Something fishy is going on here," an X user commented.

"The irony is that Trump started the ban process in 2020. Now he wants to be seen as a hero... Stop it," another X user wrote.

"Trump was the one who wanted to ban TikTok in 2020. You should be blaming him not praising him," a user in X added

Some other social media users downright called the banning and unbanning of TikTok in 24 hours a PR move to make Donald Trump look like a hero.

"It's been less than 24 hours and you're already coming back? Y'all have no shame, All of this has just been a wasted attempt to try to make Trump look better," a user on X wrote.

"This was all a stunt for orange man to be the hero, and most of you people are falling for it," another X user wrote.

TikTok is back online for many US users as of January 19

Ban of the Social Media platform in the US Source: Getty

The social media platform is back online for many American users as of Sunday, January 19, around 14 hours after it abruptly went black minutes before the nationwide ban took effect.

Early on Sunday, around 7:03 am EST, Donald Trump posted "SAVE TIKTOK!" before announcing that he will sign an executive order on Monday to delay the ban of the platform, further urging companies not to let the platform "stay dark" on Truth Social, per Forbes.

By 11:55 am EST on Sunday, Forbes reported that some TikTok users were greeted with a popup, saying that they were "working to restore [their] service in the US as soon as possible." Shortly after the social media platform tweeted about being "in the process of restoring service and thanking Trump for clarity on the issue," some users reportedly started to have access to the social media platform, per Forbes.

As of January 19 at 1:50 pm EST, Forbes reported that the platform is back online for many American users. Existing users were reportedly greeted with a "Welcome back" popup message that also thanked Trump, which reportedly reads:

"As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S."

That said, the social media platform is reportedly still missing from Apple's App Store.

