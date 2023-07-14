WATCH: Kyle Larson involved in a huge ‘ball of chaos’ accident at Eldora Speedway 

The driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Rick Hendrick's racing outfit in the NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Larson was involved in a nasty-looking crash this week.

During the California native's exploits in the winged sprint car World of Outlaws series, Larson was seen tumbling in his #57 Paul Silva Motorsports Inc. sprint car during one of the restarts in the race.

As drivers raced towards winning the #1 million prize money on offer at the Eldora Million, fans witnessed a multi-car wreck at the Ohio dirt track as a result. The accident was triggered by Aaron Reutzel spinning in front of Larson's #57 sprint car, causing him the ram into Reutzel's car.

Kyle Larson's car was seen tumbling upside down as a result before further impacts from Spencer Brayson and Gio Scelzi. The final impact for the Hendrick Motorsports driver came when Lachlan McHugh clipped the #57 car's rear right side in a vicious manner, sending chills down the spectators' spines.

You can watch a video of the incident below:

With 30 laps of the iconic World of Outlaws event left to go when the wreck took place, drivers were pushing the limits of their cars while being hyper-aggressive on the track.

Despite concern from the commentators as well as fans, all drivers involved in the wreck were able to climb out of their cars without any outside assistance.

Fans react to Kyle Larson's vicious wreck during Eldora Million

Fans from the stock car racing world reacted to what was a serious wreck on Thursday night. The Eldora Million at the Eldora Speedway in Ohio saw drivers compete in winged sprint cars in the World of Outlaws series for $1 million in prize money.

With such a sum waiting at the finish line, drivers were taking every risky opportunity they could to advance their position. In doing so several drivers were caught up in a wreck triggered by Aaron Reutzel, with Kyle Larson taking the biggest impact of the accident.

Here are some of the reactions to the matter:

