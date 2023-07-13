NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

After 19 action-packed points races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Loudon, New Hampshire, for another thrilling race – the Crayon 301.

Sunday (July 16)’s race is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win the Crayon 301.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is a 1.058-mile-long oval speedway that features 2-7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the front stretch and back stretch.

Crayon 301 can be watched live on USA Network, Peacock, and PRN. The race will kick off on Sunday, July 16, at 2:30 pm ET. Along with the win, all the participating drivers who will take part in at New Hampshire will be racing for monetary incentives.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in New Hampshire has a prize pool of $7,520,319. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series will reward winning teams with $1,226,689.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the total prize money pool that is up for grabs across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Purses for New Hampshire weekend, all payouts, all positions including all payouts to charter teams based on per-race participation and historical performance of the charter, all contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.: Cup: $7,520,319 Xfinity: $1,226,689”

NASCAR Cup Series action in Hampton, New Hampshire, will begin with practice at 12:05 pm ET on Saturday, July 15. It will be followed by a qualifying race the next day at 12:50 and conclude with the main event on Sunday. The practice and qualifying race can be enjoyed live on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Crayon 301?

Heading to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell occupied the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 301-lap race. The #20 Toyota driver has odds of +550 to win Sunday's race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Martin Truex Jr. has the second-highest odds at +650, followed by Denny Hamlin at +700, Kyle Busch at +900, Kevin Harvick at +900, and Kyle Larson at +1000 in the top five.

They are followed by Chase Elliott (+1100), William Byron (+1200), Ryan Blaney (+1500), Joey Logano (+1600), and Tyler Reddick (+1800)

Catch the Cup Series in action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 16.

