WATCH: Kyle Larson and Logan Schuchart engage in a thrilling duel in the final laps of Wood Tic Dirt Late Model race 

In an astonishing finish that had the roaring crowd at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on their feet, Kyle Larson narrowly triumphed over Schuchart by a margin of less than two-tenths of a second.

The unforgettable 2023 Federated Auto Parts Ironman 55 race lived up to its immense anticipation.

With 55 intense laps and a flurry of fierce battles on the bullring track, Larson and Schuchart emerged as the standout Ironmen, engaging in a legendary showdown in NASCAR.

On Saturday night, the title of Ironman teetered between Kyle Larson and Schuchart, with each corner revealing a new leader.

As he pulled into Victory Lane, Larson's excitement was palpable as he celebrated atop the wing of the Silva Motorsports #57 car, affectionately known as "Yung Money," marking his $20,000 victory.

The fans' cheers filled the air, sealing this remarkable racing event. Kyle Larson makes an exclusive statement post-match.

"That was probably the most fun Sprint Car race I’ve ran maybe ever. It was just a great race. I hope all of you fans enjoyed it," he said.

"Even if you wanted anybody else to win, that was a damn good race. You can’t say enough about it. Thanks to Paul Silva and everybody on this car. This was a great race and I love I-55," Larson added.

Larson secured his third win of 2023 in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars series, marking his 31st career triumph.

How Kyle Larson created history in World of Outlaws Race series

Kyle Larson has now claimed victory at the Pevely, MO oval three times and has earned the title of Ironman twice.

Hailing from Elk Grove, CA, Larson joins a select group of multi-time Ironman champions, including Craig Dollansky, Rico Abreu, and Sheldon Haudenschild.

Beginning from the sixth position on the starting grid, Larson encountered a task in making his way to the forefront. James McFadden and Logan Schuchart assumed the lead positions as the race began.

The initial two efforts to commence the race were interrupted by caution incidents. However, on the third attempt, Schuchart swiftly secured an early advantage.

Unfortunately, McFadden's aspirations were crushed as he made contact with the Turn 2 wall early on, causing him to spin and resulting in a broken steering box that prematurely concluded his participation in the race.

After the race recommenced following McFadden's mishap, a fierce battle ensued for the second-place position, featuring Brad Sweet, David Gravel, and Carson Macedo exchanging maneuvers like slide jobs and crossovers. Eventually, Sweet emerged as the runner-up.

As this trio established their positions, Larson embarked on his journey to move towards the leading pack.

By Lap 7, Larson executed a successful slide to pass Macedo, securing the fourth spot. Skipping ahead 10 laps, another well-executed slider maneuver propelled Larson into a podium position.

Results of the Race

Kyle Larson Logan Schuchart Brad Sweet Corey Day Carson Macedo Spencer Bayston Donny Schatz JR-Michael Kofoid David Gravel Sheldon Haudenschild

The duel between Kyle Larson and Logan Schuchart serves as a reminder of the sheer exhilaration that motorsports can provide.

As fans continue to replay the heart-pounding moments of this unforgettable race, one thing remains certain: the rivalry between Larson and Schuchart is destined to be celebrated as one of the greatest battles in racing history.