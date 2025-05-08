WATCH: Kyle Larson throws the first pitch at Kansas City Royals’ game

Kyle Larson is in Kansas now for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at the Kansas Speedway. Amid this, the Hendrick Motorsports driver decided to try out a different sport and was spotted throwing the first pitch at the Kansas City Royals' game.

Larson, along with his team, is all set to participate in the 12th Cup Series race of the season — the AdventHealth 400 in Kansas this weekend. However, before this, the #5 driver visited the Kansas City Royals' home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of the Royals' game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, Larson took to the field, participated in a pre-match activity, and delivered his first pitch at Kauffman Stadium. From their official Instagram account, Kansas Speedway reposted a video of the same uploaded by the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas Speedway's story featuring Kyle Larson at the Kaufmann Stadium - Source: via @kansasspeedway on Instagram

Larson is all set for the upcoming Kansas Cup Series race after a turbulent outing in Texas. The HMS driver, who was one of the favorites to win the Wurth 400 race, came home in fourth place behind Ryan Blaney and ahead of Erik Jones after leading 90 laps.

Larson, who started his race from 4th place, finished stage 1 in fourth place, but took the lead of the race soon after, and won stage 2. However, in overtime, he lost the race lead to Joey Logano, and the #22 driver went on to win the Texas Motor Speedway race.

Kevin Harvick hailed Kyle Larson as a generational talent

Former NASCAR driver and analyst Kevin Harvick recently hailed Kyle Larson. Via NASCAR on Fox, Harvick praised the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver, called him a generational talent, and compared him with F1's reigning champion Max Verstappen.

In his final race, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (4) chases Kyle Larson (5) into turn 1 during the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on Nov. 5, 2023. - Source: Imagn

Here's what Harvick said:

"When I look at Kyle Larson, he is a once-in-a-generation type of driver, he could go to the Indy 500 and win this year. I think he can go in an F1 car with the proper situation and time in the car and be competitive. You put him in Max Verstappen's car, and he is going to do Max Verstappen things with the proper amount of time to lead up there."

Kyle Larson is indeed one of the best Cup Series drivers in NASCAR currently. He has a championship under his belt, 31 Cup wins, 17 Xfinity wins, and multiple wins in the lower series such as Truck, ARCA Menards. In addition to this, Larson has also proven himself in Sprint car races and is currently taking his time to participate in IndyCar races.

