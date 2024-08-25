WATCH: Michael Jordan left impressed after Justin Haley’s move to get lead at Daytona

23XI Racing co-owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan reacted to Justin Haley's risky pass with 40 laps to go in Saturday's Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. The Winamac native is in his first season, driving the No. 51 Mustang for Rick Ware Racing.

Haley previously drove the No. 11 machine for Kaulig Machine's Xfinity program. The 25-year-old speedster has four wins in the Xfinity Series, all of which came at Superspeedways. He also won the ARCA Menards Series East championship in 2016.

Justin Haley's first Cup Series victory came at the 2019 edition of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (first held in 1959), where he beat Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson to the checkered flag. However, the move he made to grab the lead in this year's event on lap 121 had Michael Jordan exclaim:

"Oh wow!"

NBC Sports caught Jordan reacting to the pass made by Haley:

Haley was running alongside Team Penske driver Joey Logano and was just behind the former Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell at the time. However, right before the field was about to enter the corner, Haley veered to the inside of the track, blocking Logano's teammate Austin Cindric and snatching the lead.

Haley was involved in a wreck a few laps later, ending his day early.

NASCAR vet teases Michael Jordan for missing Tyler Reddick's win at Michigan

Michael Jordan was at Michigan International Speedway last Sunday for the FireKeepers Casino 400, which was ultimately postponed to Monday due to inclement weather. However, Jordan was unable to show up the next day.

Reflecting on the same in his commentary for NBC Sports, former driver-turned-analyst Kyle Petty said (as reported by Newsweek):

"These guys have done a phenomenal job. Tip of the hat to Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan who by the way, shouldn't have left yesterday or he had been back in Victory Lane."

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin co-owns the Toyota team with Michael Jordan. The Cup Series team, founded in 2020, has seven wins so far to its credit.

"23XI, seemingly out of nowhere, four years old, is now poised to take the regular season championship against a Penske, against a Hendrick, against a Roush, against a Gibbs, against these teams that are established," Petty added, lauding the No. 45 23XI Racing team.

Tyler Reddick currently sits at the top of the Cup Series standings with 814 points. He has two wins this year, the first coming at Talladega Superspeedway. Besides that, the 28-year-old Californian has led 472 laps this season, picked up 11 top-5s and 17 top-10s. His next race is at Darlington Raceway on September 1 (NBC Sports/USA, 6 PM ET onwards).

