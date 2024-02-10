WATCH: NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney chats with former wrestler and WWE CCO Triple H

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney made a surprise appearance at the Friday Night Smackdown and was greeted by former wrestler and WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Blaney's off-season has been packed with appearances on various shows as NASCAR's reigning champion. Following his recent presence at a New York Knicks home game, the Team Penske ace visited the WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown at Charlotte.

Before the SmackDown kicked off in the NASCAR heartland, Ryan Blaney's appearance stole the spotlight in the pre-event festivities. WWE star Triple H greeted the Cup champion, sparking a conversation about the premier stock car racing series.

The WWE CCO seemed to be deeply fascinated by the NASCAR driver's ability to handle the G-forces at high speeds. He also commended the drivers for racing every weekend throughout the season. Blaney was happy to see that the sport was getting the recognition it deserved.

Watch the conversation between the two sporting icons below.

The excitement continued as Ryan Blaney's spectacular entry to the SmackDown stage, sent NASCAR fans into a frenzy. The #12 Penske driver rolled up in a black Ford F150, swapping his championship ring for a WWE belt, and even attempted to imitate Seth Rollins to the best of his ability.

"NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney knows how to make an entrance!" the commentator said.

Ryan Blaney's visit to the SmackDown won't be the last of the crossovers between NASCAR and WWE we will see this season. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was recently announced as the Grand Marshal for the season-opening Daytona 500 race, scheduled for February 18.

Ryan Blaney not upset with the New York Knicks cropping him out on social media post

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney were recently in attendance for an NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks' social media team highlighted Wallace's presence courtside on X (Formerly Twitter) while cropping out the reigning champion.

Blaney reacted to the post with a cold [sh*t emoji] on X. The caption on his post read:

"Getting cropped out is some cold [sh*t emoji]..."

At the Busch Light Clash, the #12 Penske driver clarified that he was not upset with the team and was joking about the happenings on social media. He told Fox Sports:

"I found it funny, that's why I tweeted about it because I thought it was funny, everyone thought I was angry at it, which I really wasn't. I just thought it was hilarious because the photographer was like 'Bubba, Ryan get in the photo we'll post it!' and then the editor just cropped me out, which is fine, I understand it."

"I wasn't upset with it, I thought it was pretty funny, so I decided to put that out there."

Blaney added that he won't be rooting against the team, and liked a couple of players on the team.