×
Create
Notifications

Watch: NASCAR drivers reveal their favorite memories from the GEICO 500

Kurt Busch, Michael McDowell, and Justin Haley, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Kurt Busch, Michael McDowell, and Justin Haley, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified Apr 22, 2022 04:29 AM IST
News

NASCAR is all set to kick-off the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The tenth NASCAR Cup Series race will start at 3 p.m. EST on Sunday, April 24.

Heading to Talladega, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who failed to make an impact on last weekend’s Food City Dirt Race, talked about his favorite memory at Talladega Superspeedway.

And now, it's our turn 😏 #GEICO500 | #AgPro300 | #GeneralTire200 https://t.co/dzn1Cplkuo

Speaking about his memory, Stenhouse said his first GEICO 500 win, which came in May 2017, was always special for him, stating:

“Favorite memory from the Geico 500 is obviously getting my first win. Anytime you can get your first win anywhere is always specially.”

RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski was the winner of last year’s GEICO 500. When asked about his favorite memory, he called 2021’s win his favorite moment. He said:

“Well, my favorite memory from the Geico 500 is winning. I've been very fortunate to win it a handful of times and would like to add to that.”

Watch the video here:

Thrilling wins. Tough losses. Our drivers have experienced it all at @TALLADEGA. @GEICO | #GEICO500 https://t.co/wSJqm9tuAi

Petty GMS Motorsports driver Ty Dillon, spoke about his favorite memory. Dillon said:

“My favorite memory from the Geico 500 is I want to stage there in the Geico Camaro.”

Kurt Busch talks about favorite memory from the NASCAR GEICO 500

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch, who had a disappointing finish in last week’s race, talked about his favorite memories of the event. Busch said:

“All right, so the Geico 500, the spring race Talladega. I've lost it every which way possible with leading, running out of gas. getting caught up in a wreck, making a move on the last lap to pass the leader and then being frozen. Just haven't quite capped off a win there. But I think I've got just as many starts. I've got half in top ten finishes, so it's decent track for me. Just haven't broke through to win."
Also Read Article Continues below

All the drivers will compete for over 188 laps on Sunday and will be eyeing a win. They will also try to take the lead in the points table when the green flag drops at 3 p.m. EST.

Edited by Adam Dickson

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी