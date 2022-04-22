Watch: NASCAR drivers reveal their favorite memories from the GEICO 500

NASCAR is all set to kick-off the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The tenth NASCAR Cup Series race will start at 3 p.m. EST on Sunday, April 24.

Heading to Talladega, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who failed to make an impact on last weekend’s Food City Dirt Race, talked about his favorite memory at Talladega Superspeedway.

Speaking about his memory, Stenhouse said his first GEICO 500 win, which came in May 2017, was always special for him, stating:

“Favorite memory from the Geico 500 is obviously getting my first win. Anytime you can get your first win anywhere is always specially.”

RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski was the winner of last year’s GEICO 500. When asked about his favorite memory, he called 2021’s win his favorite moment. He said:

“Well, my favorite memory from the Geico 500 is winning. I've been very fortunate to win it a handful of times and would like to add to that.”

Watch the video here:

Petty GMS Motorsports driver Ty Dillon, spoke about his favorite memory. Dillon said:

“My favorite memory from the Geico 500 is I want to stage there in the Geico Camaro.”

Kurt Busch talks about favorite memory from the NASCAR GEICO 500

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch, who had a disappointing finish in last week’s race, talked about his favorite memories of the event. Busch said:

“All right, so the Geico 500, the spring race Talladega. I've lost it every which way possible with leading, running out of gas. getting caught up in a wreck, making a move on the last lap to pass the leader and then being frozen. Just haven't quite capped off a win there. But I think I've got just as many starts. I've got half in top ten finishes, so it's decent track for me. Just haven't broke through to win."

All the drivers will compete for over 188 laps on Sunday and will be eyeing a win. They will also try to take the lead in the points table when the green flag drops at 3 p.m. EST.

Edited by Adam Dickson