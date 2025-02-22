WATCH: NASCAR legend Joey Logano and WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark face off in a ‘ripping’ showdown for sponsor

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark recently faced each other in a card pack-ripping competition for their sponsor Panini America. Logano shared the clip of the event on his X account and asked for fun competition ideas from his fans.

Team Penske driver and former Iowa Hawkeyes star Clark both signed a deal with Panini America last year. The brand is known for its officially licensed collectibles and is the leading multinational publisher of trading cards, stickers, comics & children’s magazines. Clark signed an exclusive multiyear partnership; meanwhile, Panini sponsored Logano's #15 Ford Mustang in the 2024 Xfinity Series.

Joey Logano and Caitlin Clark both ripped open packs of collectible cards for the event ahead of the Atlanta Motor Speedway race. The basketball star defeated the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver, opening the pack in just 3.26 seconds. She found Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson's card in the pack and Logano stated:

"That's a good pick." [00:10]

Meanwhile, the Team Penske driver took 4.01 seconds to open the pack and got American-Macedonian basketball player DeWanna Bonner's card. Clark mentioned that Bonner and her are teammates and both play for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Series.

"Think you could rip a pack faster than us? You know @CaitlinClark22 and I weren’t going to pass up on a friendly @PaniniAmerica competition! What should our next competition be… race or play a game of horse? #WhoDoYouCollect" Logano captioned the post.

Joey Logano is set to achieve a new milestone in his NASCAR Cup Series career at the Ambetter Health 400 race scheduled for February 23, 2025.

NASCAR champion Joey Logano reflects upon his relationship with Team Penske before his milestone run

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently shared his emotions before his historic achievement in his stock car racing career with Team Penske. The #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver is preparing for his 500th start with the team and recalled his memories with the team.

Logano has been driving the #22 Ford for Team Penske since 2013 and has gathered 68 wins in all three stock car racing series. Of those, 34 Cup Series wins came under Team Penske. In addition, he secured 31 pole positions in the Cup Series, 36 in the Xfinity Series, and two in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Ahead of the Atlanta Motor Speedway race, Team Penske shared a video on X featuring Joey Logano. The ace driver reflected on his career and expressed his feelings about reaching the remarkable achievement of his 500th race with the team.

"The relationships that are built over that amount of time, that to me is really what matters the most. You know, all said and done, at the end of the day; that's what you have is relationships. And the battles that we've all gone through together to get to where we are. Someday down the road, I look forward to being able to talk about those more openly and, you know, without the pressure of wanting to go race the next week, we just actually kind of have time to hang out and talk about stuff more," Logano said.

The Middletown, Connecticut, native's 2025 season didn't start as planned as he made contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., leading to an early exit at the Daytona 500.

