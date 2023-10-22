WATCH: NASCAR Truck Series driver strikes crew members on pit road, sends tire changer to hospital 

NASCAR Truck Series tire changer Cory Selig was taken to the hospital after being hit by a truck on pit road during the race on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Memphis Villarreal's No.33 and Mason Maggio's No.22 made contact while entering their respective pit stall during a yellow flag pitstop when the incident happened.

Watch the incident here:

After the accident, Cory Selig, the front tire changer of the No.33 Ford F-150, was taken to the Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, Florida, according to the team's official statement. There Selig was examined and was diagnosed with a cracked sternum and multiple broken ribs.

Due to the injuries, Selig was unable to take part in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead where he was scheduled to be present as front tire changer for Anthony Alfredo's No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Villarreal sends his best wishes to his pit crew who got injured

Memphis Villarreal's truck hit his tire changer Cory Selig in a pit road accident, which sent him flying over the pit wall.

After the race, Villarreal took to Twitter to send his best wishes to Selig. He wrote:

"RBR brought a fast truck to the track this weekend, and we showed great pace until our incident on pit road. My thoughts and prayers go out to Cory and the entire Selig family for a speedy recovery."

He continued:

"I would like to thank everyone who responded to Cory’s aid at the scene, the AMR Safety Team, all medical personnel at the track, as well as personnel at Jackson South Medical Center."

Following the crash, Villarreal went on to continue the race. He eventually finished three laps behind Carson Hocevar in 29th place.