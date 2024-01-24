[Watch] Netflix releases NASCAR: Full Speed docuseries trailer and announces release date

NASCAR's highly anticipated debut on Netflix is fast approaching as the streaming giant has now released the official trailer for the docu-series titled 'NASCAR: Full Speed', set to premiere on January 30, 2024.

The five-episode docu-series will focus on last year's Cup Series playoff season, which covers the final 10 races of the season. The show focuses on the lives of the star Cup drivers, on and off the track, providing fans with never-before-seen aspects of their lives.

Ahead of its much-anticipated release, Netflix has dropped the trailer, a move that has garnered a positive reception from enthusiastic fans. The trailer discloses exciting on-track action, drama, and amusing tidbits from the driver's life.

Watch the full trailer below:

Expand Tweet

Tim Clark, NASCAR Senior Vice President, stated that the show comprehensively captures the sensational on-track action, providing viewers with an immersive experience (via TODAY.com):

"People are going to see it up close, and see the beating and the banging and the aggressiveness of the drivers," he said. "But also the skill of the drivers — and what they’re able to do with a race car (driving at) 200 miles an hour, around 38 other race cars, hitting the same spot for 400 miles."

According to Netflix, the docu-series revolves around nine of the 16 playoff drivers, covering their journey through the 2023 season. Drivers featured in the Full-Speed documentary include Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick.

Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney seems to take center stage in the series, as the plot revolves around his triumphant playoff campaign. Providing unprecedented access to drivers' lives, the series delves into the entertaining off-track escapades of these drivers.

Following his breakthrough season last year, William Byron reveals his obsession with Legos, while Tyler Reddick dresses up as Luigi from Mario Brothers. Previously Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared that the show exposes Denny Hamlin's cooking skills.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. heaps praise on NASCAR's Netflix docuseries

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is listed as one of the executive producers for the Netflix docu-series, hailed the work done by the production team. Dale Jr. has previewed the entire series and is eagerly anticipating its public premiere.

Sharing his excitement for the show, he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"I can’t wait for folks to see this. It’s simply fantastic. The production team nailed it. The camera work, audio. It’s captivating, but the access the drivers provide is the most surprising aspect. It’s the best promotion of NASCAR I’ve seen in a long long while."

Expand Tweet

Catch the series exclusively on Netflix, scheduled to premiere on January 30, 2024.