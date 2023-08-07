WATCH: Noah Gragson stand-in Josh Berry slams the wall hard as he crashes out of NASCAR race in Michigan

In an eventful NASCAR Cup Series race weekend in Michigan, Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry found himself stepping in for Noah Gragson after the latter's suspension.

Unfortunately, Berry's outing turned into a disappointment. He crashed hard into the walls during the FireKeepers Casino 400 race, resulting in a Did Not Finish (DNF) for the 33-year-old driver.

The dramatic incident unfolded on the 51st lap of the race following a restart at Turn 3. Berry was 16th on the track at the time before his car spun out of control, slamming its rear into the sidewalls.

You can watch the clip of Josh Berry's crash here:

Thankfully, Berry emerged from the crash unharmed, but his hopes of a successful Cup Series appearance were shattered.

The race at Michigan International Speedway was notably not his first Cup Series outing. The Stewart-Haas Racing bound driver has previously filled in for Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman when the latter two were injured.

Josh Berry reacts to his crash and DNF in Michigan

The race had already faced its challenges due to heavy rain, which had left the tracks wet and slippery. This even resulted in the race being temporarily suspended due to rain interruptions.

This could have played a crucial role in Josh Berry losing grip and control of his car, leading to the unfortunate crash. Shortly after the incident, race officials invoked a caution flag.

Berry, who had been called up late to substitute for Noah Gragson, was visibly disappointed with the outcome. Commenting on the incident, he told Frontstretch:

"Just got loose, really. Would have to go back and watch it. Wild restart with everybody piled on top of each other there."

The chaos of the restart and the tricky track conditions likely contributed to the challenging situation Berry faced on that fateful lap.

Despite the unfortunate turn of events, he remained composed and expressed regret that his car couldn't complete all the laps, adding:

"I was really just trying to run all the laps today and it just got loose. Hate it for these guys that we didn't make all the laps."

Josh Berry's Cup Series appearance may not have gone as planned. However, he managed to secure a runner's up finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 race in Michigan behind John Hunter Nemecheck.

It remains to be seen what his near future holds in the Cup Series, given the situation surrounding Noah Gragson at Legacy Motor Club.