Watch: Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch takes “first laps” in Legends car, breaking over two-decade hiatus

Days after the Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium, Kyle Busch ended his 22-year hiatus in the Legends car series. Taking to his official social media account, Busch posted a couple of videos, showing his return to the renowned series.

Busch is doing his best to shrug off his 2024 disappointment and start 2025 on a positive note, and he is taking one step at a time. On Saturday, the two-time Cup Series champion made a thrilling return to the track in the #51 Legends car.

Taking to his official X account, Busch shared two videos. In one video, he was gearing up to drive the legend car around the track, and in another, he was amassing one lap after another at the Auburndale Speedway in Florida. Here's the post by Kyle Busch on the micro-blogging site:

Trending

Expand Tweet

Away from his regular NASCAR outfit, Kyle Busch has been going out of the box to try different racing disciplines for the first time in many years. Earlier this year, he participated in the Super Bowl of Midget Racing, the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Weeks after his midget racing outing, Busch, a former champion and winner of 65 races in the Legends car racing, took to the tracks in the Legends car. These outings are sure to give the Las Vegas-born driver a fresh start ahead of the 2025 Cup Series season.

Kyle Busch delivered his thoughts ahead of new season with Richard Childress Racing

Speaking to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports in an interview recently, Kyle Busch assessed the upcoming 2025 Cup Series season. In the interview, the RCR driver showed optimism and talked about avoiding the lack of consistency they suffered from in 2024.

"You know, you gotta win, right? And unfortunately we weren't able to win last year, so being able to get back to victory lane, being able to build on some consistency, and, you know, getting those Top 5s and Top 10s, getting that number higher than what was this year, is definitely paramount," Busch told Pockrass.

Following this, Busch touched upon how his 2024 Cup Series season turned out. Here's what he added:

"So, had a rough summer last year, had a lot of DNFs in that stretch that kind of brought us outside the playoff rank, and being able to get ourselves in contention. So definitely want to have a lot better sense of all of that earlier in the year would be better. But you know, it's always a long year, and you got to fight it out every week."

Kyle Busch (8) during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch experienced a winless season last year for the first time in 20 years. Prior to this, he had only remained winless in 2004, his debut season in NASCAR with Hendrick Motorsports.

The upcoming season is going to be Busch's third year with Richard Childress Racing and could be his last if he does not sign the contract extension. He will continue to drive the #8 Chevrolet Camaro alongside teammate Austin Dillon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback