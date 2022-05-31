Watch: Ryan Blaney takes out multiple drivers in a crash causing huge pileup at Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Last week’s All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney had a disappointing outing at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In a race that turned out to be the longest in NASCAR history at 619.5 miles, there was a lot of chaos to keep things uncertain and unpredictable.

On lap 192 of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, Blaney’s #12 Ford Mustang got too low on the apron at the bottom of the 1.5-mile-long circuit and spun back up the track. The crash started with a chain reaction that caught up with 12 drivers, sending some of the top ones out, including Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace Jr, William Byron, Chase Elliott. For several of them, their nights ended right then.

Watch the video here:

During the post-race interview, the Team Penske driver expressed his disappointment with the Coca-Cola 600 wreck and went on to say:

“I was tucked up tight behind (Tyler Reddick) and he was kind of lower than I thought on the frontstretch and kind of ran through the turf. Then got to (Turn 1) and jerked right and I think he was up behind (Daniel Suarez) and thinking he was gonna hit that apron and I didn’t have time to kind of get right and I just kind of hit the apron and got me loose.”

He continued by saying:

“I hate that other car got tore up. I just didn’t really know where I was at being close to him and you kind of see that sometimes. I just hate that it tore us up.”

Fans react to Ryan Blaney and 11 drivers involved in huge crash at Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR's official Twitter handle posted a video showing the replay of the crash on Turn 1 and 2 on lap 192 which involved Ryan Blaney and 11 cars, with several NASCAR fans sharing their thoughts in the comment section. One user tweeted:

“That was a costly slip from the No. 12 that resulted in a lot of destroyed equipment. Really unfortunate deal for those that had nowhere to go during that restart. Almost everyone involved in this incident has had an eventful season #NASCAR”

"That was a costly slip from the No. 12 that resulted in a lot of destroyed equipment. Really unfortunate deal for those that had nowhere to go during that restart. Almost everyone involved in this incident has had an eventful season #NASCAR"

Another user joined in by saying:

“Can we get some better tires, 5 lug rims and the old 9 inch rear ends. Then maybe these new cars might be worth it.”

"Can we get some better tires, 5 lug rims and the old 9 inch rear ends. Then maybe these new cars might be worth it."

While expressing possibilities, another user tweeted:

“Nascar you suck .. chase Elliott didn’t even have a chance to make minimum speed because the race was still under caution and then they wrecked right after the green flag. Get rid of that damaged rule policy”

"Nascar you suck .. chase Elliott didn't even have a chance to make minimum speed because the race was still under caution and then they wrecked right after the green flag. Get rid of that damaged rule policy"

Catch Ryan Blaney and Team Penkse next at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

