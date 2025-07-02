WATCH: Ryan Preece recreates Brad Pitt’s driver practices from the latest F1 movie

Ryan Preece recently drew attention by recreating some of Brad Pitt’s practice techniques from the Formula 1 movie, which has been generating buzz among motorsports fans and drivers alike. He shared the video on X.

The growing tendency of NASCAR drivers to interact with popular racing films, either through themed paint schemes or copying onscreen driving technique, showcases the continuing crossover between motorsports and entertainment. In 2023, Preece and his former teammate Chase Briscoe brought the iconic paint schemes from "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" to a NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. Preece's No. 41 wore Ricky Bobby's look, while Briscoe's No. 14 Mustang displayed Cal Naughton Jr.'s Old Spice scheme.

Here is the video of Ryan Preece recreating the scenes from the F1 movie starring Brad Pitt:

"When you have a NASCAR race but you just watched the F1 movie."

Ryan Preece is a 34-year-old professional stock car driver from the United States who is currently finding success as a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series. Over the duration of his career, Preece has established himself as a well-rounded driver with considerable experience competing in modifieds, Xfinity, Truck, and Cup Series competition.

In 2013, for example, Preece won the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship. He also has a number of marquee wins in various regional and national racing series, including two Xfinity Series wins with Joe Gibbs Racing, as well as a memorable win in the Truck Series in Nashville.

Ryan Preece on mentality and open-minded approach behind playoff bid for RFK Racing

Ryan Preece is experiencing a career-best season in 2025 after joining RFK Racing to drive the No. 60 Ford Mustang. Currently ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 405 points and seven top-10 finishes, he credits his success to a "trust the process" mentality and an open-minded approach.

Speaking in June, Preece emphasized focusing on self-improvement, listening more, and maintaining a fresh perspective each race weekend, striving to return to his roots as a pure racer rather than overthinking car setups.

"I went in with an open mind of 'I'm gonna work on me, I'm gonna trust the process and I'm gonna continue to push myself.' And that comes with doing more listening than I do talking, having a different perspective going into the weekends, and really just having a big, open mind when it comes to a lot of things. I'm trying to definitely get back to the Ryan Preece that just drove race cars instead of just ones that I set up," Ryan Preece said via CBS Sports.

Preece’s move to RFK Racing followed the closure of Stewart-Haas Racing at the end of 2024, and he now benefits from the mentorship of team co-owner Brad Keselowski.

