WATCH: Stunning video of NASCAR Arca Series drivers Christian Rose and Connor Jones involved in a heated brawl

The Reese's 200 NASCAR ARCA Menards series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park witnessed heated battles on and off the track. Christian Rose confronted Connor Jones after the eventful race.

The two drivers were involved in a late-race incident in which Christian Rose was spun around by Jones. The latter driver in the #25 Toyota, bumped into Rose's #32 Ford Mustang causing the incident.

As both the drivers crossed the checkered flag with Jones sixth and Rose dropping down to 10th, the two drivers had a heated discussion. Expressing his frustration Rose slapped way Jones' hand which made the pair of Thorsport team members around him get involved as they shoved away the #32 driver.

Tempers flared as Christian Rose was triggered after the treatment he received, as he retaliated with words and shoves. An AM Racing team member broke the fight as he dragged away Rose thus putting an end to the altercation.

Despite a top-10 finish, 28-year-old Rose was ill-tempered after the race as he lost out on a career-best finish, while also damaging his Ford Mustang. He finished three laps down on the leader.

On the other end, 17-year-old Connor Jones dealt with the matter calmly. After scoring a sixth-place finish in the ARCA race, he went on to finish 27th in the TSport 200 Truck Series later in the evening.

Jones completed his sixth outing on the #66 Ford for Thorsport Racing. He will return for three more races at Milwaukee Mile (27 August), Bristol Motor Speedway (14 September), and Phoenix Raceway (3 November).

Shane van Gisbergen had a blast in his NASCAR oval debut

Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen made his NASCAR Oval debut in the TSport 200 Truck Series race at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Having qualified 28th in the #41 Neice Motorsports Chevy, he made up positions finishing 19th in his maiden Truck Series outing.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200

Ahead of the race, the New Zealander was worried about the chaos on the short track and was hoping for a clean race.

“I wondered what have I got myself into,” van Gisbergen said to NBC Sports. “But everyone I raced (Friday) was good.”

Despite battling in the midfield for the majority of the race, van Gisbergen admits he had a blast.

“I was laughing a fair bit,” van Gisbergen said after exiting his truck. “I had some mates in the infield, I was waving at them. It was a blast. I got a lot to learn, I need to try all different cars, all different types of ovals. It’s going to be a huge learning curve.”

After getting some oval racing experience under his belt, the 3x Supercars champion switches his attention to the Verizon 200 NASCAR Cup Series race. He returns behind the wheel of the #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevy to back up his victory at Chicago with a solid result.