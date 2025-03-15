Watch: Team Penske star Ryan Blaney spins and crashes into the wall ahead of Las Vegas qualifying

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney crashed into the wall during practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, after his right rear tire blew out. This is the second straight weekend the Team Penske star has had issues with his car. Last week at Phoenix, his engine failed with less than 20 laps to go and he finished in 28th place.

During the practice session for the Pennzoil 400, Blaney spun out and crashed into the wall in Turn 2 before the single-lap qualifying but was able to drive his damaged car back to the pits.

You can watch the crash below.

The No. 12 Ford Mustang crew will have to fix the car or switch to a backup before Sunday’s Cup Series race. After practice, Blaney spoke with Fox Sport's Bob Pockrass and said:

"I hate blowing tires."

Ryan Blaney also had bad luck last year after a flat tire made his car spin and crash into the Turn 1 wall after just one lap during the playoff race at Vegas. When asked if he could have to move to the back of the pack for the race this Sunday, he said:

"Yeah, I had to do that. I had to do the same thing last year in the fall race, unfortunately. Same problem, blowing a tire in practice. I thought our car was really good before that. It was the unfortunate part of it, but they got a lot of work cut out for them. I don't know the damage to it. I've got to look and see when I get back there."

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion finished third in the spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has had four top-10 finishes in his last eight starts at the 1.5-mile (2.414 km) tri-oval track.

The fifth race of the NASCAR Cup season, the Pennzoil 400 is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm ET on March 16.

Ryan Blaney suffered first DNF for 2025 NASCAR Cup season at Phoenix

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch were racing for position at Phoenix Raceway last Sunday but Blaney’s engine failed on lap 290, which caused him to finish 28th in the Shriners Children's 500. He finished fifth and fourth in the two stages and was running ninth when the issue occurred and ended his streak of top-five finishes at the 1-mile track.

Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 20 driver Christopher Bell won the race and beat teammate Denny Hamlin in a photo finish to secure his third straight Cup Series win after wins at Atlanta and Circuit of The Americas.

Ryan Blaney is currently fourth in the points standings behind Tyler Reddick, Bell, and William Byron.

