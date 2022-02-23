Watch: Todd Gilliand's #38 car after devastating crash at Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 held last Sunday ended prematurely for Todd Gilliland after he was involved in a six-car pile-up on the 190th lap. The rookie was looking forward to a good race after he stepped up from the Camping World Truck Series.

It all kicked off when Kyle Larson, who was trying to bump draft, and he spun Kevin Harvick around. Erik Jones' car No. 43 made contact with Todd Gilliland while both were trying to steer clear of the crash in front of them.

Ultimately, Gilliland had to retire from the 64th Daytona 500. Gilliland spoke about his Daytona 500 aspirations after his first practice session on the media day and said:

"As far as expectations here, its hard to really set any. I'd say for me personally just not take myself out of learning opportunities. I'd like to be on track making as many laps as possible this year."

Admirably, the rookie remained in positive spirits and seemed excited for the rest of the 2022 season.

Front Row Motorsports pairs veteran McDowell with rookie Gilliland to take on the 64th Daytona 500

North Carolina-based NASCAR team Front Row Motorsports aims to bring a mix of experience and youth to the 2022 NASCAR season.

Rookie Todd Gilliland has stepped up from the Camping World Truck Series to join Michael McDowell, the winner of the Daytona 500 last year.

Michael McDowell in the #34 Front Row Motorsports car. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Nearly half of the field competing in the race at Daytona International Speedway this year is in their 20s. So Front Row Motorsports is clearly a part of that statistic.

With the newer generation of cars that debuted this year, McDowell believes the playing field has been leveled and said:

Even though you have years of experience, this Next Gen car is completely different from anything we've ever driven before in the Cup Series."

