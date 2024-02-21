WATCH: Tyler Reddick’s Xfinity scheme for Atlanta weekend disclosed

23XI Racing has revealed a fresh look of Tyler Reddick’s #45 Toyota Camry featuring Xfinity’s paint scheme for this weekend’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

His #45 car will feature a classic purple color scheme with white #45 on the sides. Xfinity Mobile’s logo is displayed on the hood and both doors.

23XI Racing revealed the newly designed paint scheme on X, formerly Twitter, that Reddick will use on Sunday. The organization announced with an unveiling video posted to X, with a caption:

“The 45 team is bringing the speed and reliability of @XfinityMobile to Atlanta this weekend”

Tyler Reddick has one top-five and two top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 20.2 in seven NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His best finish of P5 came at the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March last year.

The other sponsors of the #45 23XI Racing Toyota for 2024 are Monster Energy, MoneyLion, McDonald's, Jordan Brand, SiriusXM, Mobil 1, Espolón Tequila, and Toyota.

Tyler Reddick sums up his Daytona 500 outing at Daytona International Speedway

Reddick had a solid day on the speedway in his #45 Nasty Beast Toyota Camry showing good speed throughout the weekend. He won the Duel 1 qualifier and was competitive in the Daytona 500 before being involved in a late-race massive accident that left a string of mangled vehicles strewn along the backstretch. The wreck ended his day on Lap 192 and was credited with a 29th place finish.

Despite that Reddick was happy with his performance but admitted that he missed out on maximizing their points in Stage 1, which can be crucial in NASCAR racing. Despite being in contention, the late-race wreck made it difficult for him to capitalize on opportunities to move up. He made an attempt to navigate through the chaos but ultimately fell short.

Reflecting on his outing at Daytona, Reddick said (via nbcsports.com):

“Pretty solid day for us on the speedway, honestly. Our Nasty Beast Toyota Camry was fast. We didn’t do the best job in Stage 1 to get points, kind of let that one get away. We were right in the mix there, they just started wrecking at the end. Tried to get by them on the apron, just didn’t make it.”

Watch Tyler Reddick in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 25.