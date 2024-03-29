WATCH: When Ryan Blaney caused a dreadful crash by turning Ryan Newman at Daytona

The 2020 Daytona 500 was the scene of defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney's most vulnerable moments in the sport. The Team Penske driver, who is yet to claim the crown jewel with a trip to victory lane in Daytona Beach, came close to winning the iconic race back in 2020 when an unfortunate accident ended his chances.

Battling former full-time driver Ryan Newman who was driving the #6 Ford Mustang and led the race on the final lap, Ryan Blaney was seen attempting to push Newman. However, things took a turn for the worse as soon as the #12 driver put his bumper to Newman's car, causing it to turn right.

After making contact with the wall, Ryan Newman's car was seen taking off and being hit by a closely following Corey LaJoie before coming to rest upside down after the finish line.

A video of the incident can be watched below:

In what was suspected as a fatal crash as soon as it took place, drivers and team members on the radio were seen scrambling for information about the #6 Ford Mustang driver. Ryan Blaney was seen recalling his moves on the track in a dejected tone.

Trackside officials were seen rushing to attend to the car which had also caught on fire. The crew ultimately doused the flames and cut off a portion of the car's roof to extract Newman, who was transported to the hospital and ultimately recovered from his injuries. The former RFK Racing driver still races to this day, with his next outing due at Richmond Raceway behind the wheel of a #77 Whelen Modified car.

Ryan Blaney's odds of winning the upcoming 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney will be looking to log his first victory of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend at Richmond as the sport returns to short-track oval racing after the twists and turns of COTA last Sunday.

The #12 Ford Mustang driver finished in P12 during the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and will be looking to improve on that result this Sunday. The defending champion's odds of doing so look reasonable, with nola.com offering odds of +1500 for Blaney to win, the same as Kyle Busch.

It remains to be seen whether Blaney, who has been pretty consistent in 2024, can grab that breakout win that solidifies his position in the post-season playoffs later this season.