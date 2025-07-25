  • NASCAR
  • “Water is wet, Bubba Wallace is still slow”: IndyCar legend takes a cheeky jibe at Michael Jordan’s star NASCAR driver in new vlog

“Water is wet, Bubba Wallace is still slow”: IndyCar legend takes a cheeky jibe at Michael Jordan’s star NASCAR driver in new vlog

By Mayank Shukla
Published Jul 25, 2025 20:32 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn
Bubba Wallace at Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn

Bubba Wallace recently posted a vlog with IndyCar ace Scott McLaughlin, where the Team Penske icon could be seen calling the Cup Series star "slow".

Bubba Wallace races full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for 23XI Racing, a team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Wallace also made history in 2021 when he won his first Cup Series race at Talladega, making him the first African-American driver to win a Cup race since 1963.

He previously had successful stints in the NASCAR Truck Series and Xfinity Series, during which he scored wins at famous tracks like Eldora Speedway and Martinsville in 2014. He pushed various boundaries in NASCAR, and most notably became the first African American to win the Rookie of the Year award in a NASCAR series.

In a recent vlog, Scott McLaughlin called Bubba Wallace slow and said:

"Water's wet, Bubba is still slow"

Bubba Wallace shared the post with the caption:

"Grown men losing their minds"
Wallace's earlier career featured success in the NASCAR Truck Series and Xfinity Series, with victories at notable tracks such as Eldora Speedway and Martinsville in 2014. In 2013, he also became the second African-American driver to win in one of NASCAR's national series after Wendell Scott in 1963, after taking the checkered flag at the Camping World Truck Series Kroger 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

Alex Bowman reacts to late race duel with Bubba Wallace at Chicago

During the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race, Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace engaged in a fierce late-race battle for seventh place, which was also critical for the NASCAR In-Season Challenge tournament.

On Lap 70, Bowman, with fresher tires, made contact with Wallace exiting Turn 2, which caused Wallace to spin into the wall and severely damage his No. 23 Toyota. Wallace finished 28th, five laps down, which eliminated him from the tournament, while Bowman continued to finish eighth and advanced to the next round.

Bowman described the incident, saying he thought they had settled their previous rivalry, but Wallace's aggressive defense led to multiple collisions, pushing Bowman into the wall several times as well.

"I thought we had squashed our beef, but clearly we have not. So, yeah, I don't know. I followed the 45, passed him, he ran me in the inside wall on eight. Still felt like I passed him clean. Then he absolutely just demolished me into 12. I gave it back a little bit into one and then he demolished me again into two, ran me in the outside wall and I'm just a pinball between him and the outside wall at that point," Bowman said (via Frontstretch).
youtube-cover

The incident sparked an investigation by NASCAR to determine whether Bowman intentionally caused the contact. However, early indications suggested it was more due to Wallace's own aggressive moves rather than a deliberate act from Bowman.

