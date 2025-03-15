  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • "We were better than him on a long run": Frustrated Grant Enfinger speaks out after Corey Heim wins second race of 2025

"We were better than him on a long run": Frustrated Grant Enfinger speaks out after Corey Heim wins second race of 2025

By Siddharth Koyal
Modified Mar 15, 2025 18:47 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Grant Enfinger (9) during qualifying for the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway, February 14th 2025 - Source: Imagn

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger has spoken about his second-place finish at the EcoSave 200 that took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Enfinger missed out on first place thanks to a quick pit-stop that put driver Corey Heim in the spot to clinch the victory at the race. Speaking with the media after, the Truck Series driver highlighted how he was upset by the result believing that him and the team had a chance to win and couldn't due to tire degradation, but were still overall better than the race winner.

Ad

Enfinger also discussed how his pass of Tanner Gray on Lap 126 happened late in the race, acting as another obstacle to their win.

"Just a little frustrated, just because I feel like we had a shot at that at the end. I feel like we were better than Corey on a long run. Just couldn't clear a Tanner quite soon enough. And feel like I maybe abused the tires a little bit too much making some of those moves," he said via Frontstretch.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Grant Enfinger also gave a shout-out to strong performance of his team, CR7 Motorsports, as well as his primary partner, Champion Power Equipment. He also discussed how this particular race win would've been meaningful, as well as how the race performance will inform the team's development moving forward.

"Super proud of CR7 motorsports. It would have been a big one to win for Champion Power Equipment, their headquarters is here. But so proud of the speed that we've had at all three of these races. And I feel like this is the most important one. This is the more one that means the most from our downforce package moving forward. So looking forward to Homestead [-Miami Speedway]"
Ad
Ad

At the opening race of the season in Daytona, Grant Enfinger started fourth and finished fourth. The following week in Atlanta, Enfinger started second but finished 10th.

Grant Enfinger shows Bible verse pasted on the inside of his car for Las Vegas Race

Taking to his Instagram account before the race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Grant Enfinger shared an image of a hand-written note of a bible verse that he pasted on the inside of his #9 car. The verse that Enfinger raced with for the EcoSave 200 was Psalm 24:1, and he also shared the verse he had written inside the car for the Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway which was Job 12:7-10.

Ad

The verse for the Las Vegas race read:

"The earth is the Lord's, and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it."

The next race in the Truck Series calendar is the Baptist Health 200, which takes place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 21st at 8:00PM E.T.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी