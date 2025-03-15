"We were better than him on a long run": Frustrated Grant Enfinger speaks out after Corey Heim wins second race of 2025

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger has spoken about his second-place finish at the EcoSave 200 that took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Enfinger missed out on first place thanks to a quick pit-stop that put driver Corey Heim in the spot to clinch the victory at the race. Speaking with the media after, the Truck Series driver highlighted how he was upset by the result believing that him and the team had a chance to win and couldn't due to tire degradation, but were still overall better than the race winner.

Ad

Enfinger also discussed how his pass of Tanner Gray on Lap 126 happened late in the race, acting as another obstacle to their win.

"Just a little frustrated, just because I feel like we had a shot at that at the end. I feel like we were better than Corey on a long run. Just couldn't clear a Tanner quite soon enough. And feel like I maybe abused the tires a little bit too much making some of those moves," he said via Frontstretch.

Ad

Trending

Grant Enfinger also gave a shout-out to strong performance of his team, CR7 Motorsports, as well as his primary partner, Champion Power Equipment. He also discussed how this particular race win would've been meaningful, as well as how the race performance will inform the team's development moving forward.

"Super proud of CR7 motorsports. It would have been a big one to win for Champion Power Equipment, their headquarters is here. But so proud of the speed that we've had at all three of these races. And I feel like this is the most important one. This is the more one that means the most from our downforce package moving forward. So looking forward to Homestead [-Miami Speedway]"

Ad

Ad

At the opening race of the season in Daytona, Grant Enfinger started fourth and finished fourth. The following week in Atlanta, Enfinger started second but finished 10th.

Grant Enfinger shows Bible verse pasted on the inside of his car for Las Vegas Race

Taking to his Instagram account before the race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Grant Enfinger shared an image of a hand-written note of a bible verse that he pasted on the inside of his #9 car. The verse that Enfinger raced with for the EcoSave 200 was Psalm 24:1, and he also shared the verse he had written inside the car for the Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway which was Job 12:7-10.

Ad

The verse for the Las Vegas race read:

"The earth is the Lord's, and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it."

The next race in the Truck Series calendar is the Baptist Health 200, which takes place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 21st at 8:00PM E.T.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback