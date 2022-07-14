"We better make sure it’s put on well" - Chase Elliott is 'OK' with NASCAR introducing a street race next year

Apart from being a competitor, Chase Elliott is a die-hard fan and promoter of the National Association for Stockcar Auto Racing (NASCAR). With the development of the sport, NASCAR is slowly expanding its territory and plans to introduce street racing in 2023. Earlier this year, NASCAR officials showed interest in it and could hold their first street race on the streets of Chicago.

Following a recent report by The Athletic that Chicago has shown interest in hosting street races, Elliott has not been left out in expressing his thoughts on what he thinks.

Speaking about street racing, Elliott stated that he is fine with it but if the plans are approved then it needs to be a good event. He went on to say that drivers might not like the track as they might not be familiar with the surface.

The 26-year-old said:

“To me, when I think about that, I’m like OK – we need to make sure it’s a good event. The drivers might not like the track and it might not be ideal for us. But when you’re in the middle of the city and have the ability to draw that kind of a crowd out to your race, we better make sure it’s put on well.”

He continued by saying:

“At a very high level, people have a good spot to watch the race from, things to go do and make it an event. That’s what it needs to be. it needs to be an event. And I think as long as it’s that and it’s done well, it will be a success whether the drivers like the track or not.”

Chase Elliott had a dominating outing at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott, the 2022 Cup Series champion, has been the most consistent driver of the 2022 season so far and has had a dominating outing on numerous occasions.

Hooters Racing @HootersRacing



does it again and wins for the first time in his home state of Georgia!!



Don’t miss FREE Bonless Wings at



#di9 #NASCAR WHEN CHASE WINS YOU WIN @chaseelliott does it again and wins for the first time in his home state of Georgia!!Don’t miss FREE Bonless Wings at @Hooters tomorrow!! WHEN CHASE WINS YOU WIN 9️⃣🏆@chaseelliott does it again and wins for the first time in his home state of Georgia!! Don’t miss FREE Bonless Wings at @Hooters tomorrow!! #di9 #NASCAR https://t.co/r3F5gzZHFS

During the recently concluded Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Elliott won his third Cup race of the season and his first at his home track. Driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro, the 26-year-old driver started the race from the pole, led a race-high 97 of the 260 laps, and managed to win Stage 1 and Stage 2.

The Georgia-born driver currently sits at the top of the Cup Series points table with 684 points, three wins, and five top-five finishes.

Catch Chase Elliott again at the Ambetter 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far