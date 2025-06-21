“We can start a new tradition”: Chase Elliott shares real feelings of podium celebrations in Mexico City race

Chase Elliott had a unique, F1-esque post-race celebration for his third-place finish in Mexico City last week. When asked whether podiums should be NASCAR's go-to in the future, the Hendrick Motorsports driver said he doesn't mind starting a new tradition.
Driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro, Elliott started the historic Viva Mexico 250 in 12th place. The Dawsonville native only had a minor contact with Ty Dillon on lap 40 before finishing third and stepping on the podium with Christopher Bell and race winner Shane van Gisbergen.
In a press release, Chase Elliott shared his thoughts on NASCAR replacing the traditional victory lane celebration with a podium celebration following his third-place finish at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
“It’s not normal for us, so I am okay with it, I am okay with doing it, I am okay with not doing it. If that is going to be a new thing, then it’s totally fine, and we can start a new tradition. But that has not historically been us, so I just want to make sure our focus is being us, being NASCAR, and that is okay,” Chase Elliott said.
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion added:
“We are our own form of motorsports, and we can stand on our own two feet, and we can do our own thing. So, as long as we are not doing it to be like everyone else, I am fine. But if that is the case, I am also good not doing it.”
The third-place finish in Mexico City was Elliott's best result so far this year. He moved up the standings to fourth with four top-5s and eight top-10s. However, he has yet to score a win to secure one of the 16 spots for the playoffs.
The HMS driver returns to racing at Pocono Raceway, a.k.a. Tricky Triangle, with a double duty, starting with the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 (Xfinity). On Sunday, he will be back in the #9 Chevy for 160 laps of Cup racing.
Chase Elliott kicks off double duty weekend with pole position at Pocono
Chase Elliott started his double duty weekend on a good note after securing the pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. He posted a top speed of 166.024 mph in the qualifying session to start alongside Brandon Jones in the front row.
Speaking about winning the pole position, Elliott, who is driving the #17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, wrote on X:
“Good start to this double duty weekend 👊🏼.”
The #17 car is Hendrick Motorsports' part-time entry in the second-tier series this year. It is shared by multiple drivers, including Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Alex Bowman, and Corey Day.
As for the Great American Getaway 400 (Cup) on Sunday, Elliott will lead his teammates to green in 18th place. Denny Hamlin will start at the front of the pack, followed by Chris Buescher, Carson Hocevar, John Hunter Nemechek, and Cole Custer.
