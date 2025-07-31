“We can do that”: Joey Logano paints optimistic picture of his championship challenge

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, remains upbeat despite the mountain of challenges he has faced this season. He spoke candidly about his situation in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.This optimism stems from recent speed as well as a career of overcoming hardship. There have been glimpses of competition in Logano's 2025 campaign; in May, he recovered from a disqualification at Talladega with a crucial victory at Texas Motor Speedway. But a lot of his season has been characterised by inconsistency, making every race that remains even more crucial as Team Penske's No. 22 Mustang tries to earn every valuable point.Logano said:&quot;Unless you go win the next four from a playoff point standpoint, we're going to be behind. So we, we have some catching up to do, even when the playoffs reset, but we also know as long as you're still in it, you got a chance, right? As long as you can still, as long as you're still breathing, there's an opportunity to win the championship. And I believe in this team so much that we can do that because we've done it multiple times. So at that point, you know, you still feel confident in these situations. I feel like there's a lot of positives right now around the 22 from a speed perspective.&quot;Such conviction is not without reason - Logano is passionate about his 600th Cup Series start this year during the Dover race, making him one of only 34 drivers in the history of NASCAR with this kind of longevity. Logano is 35 years old and has already accrued three Cup Series championships (2018, 2022, 2024), 37 career wins, 169 top-fives and 292 top-10 finishes.When you add this all together with a pair of All-Star Race wins and the fact that Logano is one of the 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR history, you realize just how impressive and how successful, Logano has already been in the amount of time he has been at the highest level. In 2009, he assumed the position of the youngest race winner in Cup history and has stayed more than 10 years with the sport as one of the most tenacious competitors.Joey Logano recounts unconventional fix for dead car, only for a late flat tire to derail his Indy dreamJoey Logano appeared poised to finally capture his elusive first Brickyard 400 victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before disaster struck in the closing laps. With just 25 laps remaining, Logano was running up front and in prime position for the win when his right-rear tire suddenly blew under green-flag conditions, abruptly sending him from contender to problem-solver as his car lost power and limped back to pit road. Logano described the chaos on SiriusXM Radio:“Can’t crank it, can’t nothing,” Logano recalled. “I’m like, huh, it’s off, like everything’s off. And so I’m like, what do you do when nothing works? You just start—I mean, I don’t know—eventually, once you start going through the cycle of stuff, and you just hit all the switches, what do you do next?”“I’m hitting something, like, you know, it’s like when your computer doesn’t work, you just give it a smack sometimes, and it might come back to life. Well, golly, it did—oh, I’m back,” Logano laughed.Despite his frantic efforts, the sequence of events was a microcosm of Logano’s inconsistent 2025 season.