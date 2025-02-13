“We don’t do anything easy around here”: Dale Jr.’s team driver Justin Allgaier talks about coping with the Daytona 500 pressure 

Justin Allgaier acknowledged the pressure of qualifying for the Daytona 500 but the JR Motorsports crew is up for the challenge. The driver said the team doesn't do anything easy as it chases an unprecedented feat in the NASCAR Cup Series.

JR Motorsports, owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., is attempting to qualify for the Daytona 500 with Allgaier behind the wheel. It marks the team's debut in the premier series following championship-winning seasons in the Xfinity Series.

In a report by Fox Sports, Justin Allgaier spoke about the pressure at Daytona International Speedway. He said:

"We don’t do anything easy around here, I guess, at JR Motorsports. I hate it for the guys and gals that have been a part of this.

"Five years ago, I would have said that this day would never come. It finally came. It's everything that I thought it would be and then some. I'm proud of the effort just to get to this point."

The 38-year-old driver added that JR Motorsports will do everything to make the Daytona 500 for the first time in their two-decade operations in NASCAR.

Justin Allgaier during the Daytona 500 practice session - Source: Imagn

Justin Allgaier spearheads JR Motorsports' Daytona 500 venture in the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro sponsored by Traveller Whiskey.

The driver didn't make the starting grid during the Wednesday qualifying session but will have another go in the Duels. He will compete in the first session scheduled for February 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Aside from the Daytona 500, Allgaier is set for a full-time schedule in the Xfinity Series in the No. 7 Chevy for JR Motorsports. He will enter the season as the defending champion starting in the United Rentals 300 at Daytona on February 15.

Justin Allgaier reacted to his qualifying efforts for the Daytona 500

Following the Daytona 500 qualifying, Justin Allgaier expressed disappointment over missing out on the grid. Of the nine open car drivers, Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson were the only ones who locked themselves into the race.

Allgaier said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"I don't know, I mean, I think tonight was disappointment in qualifying, just being less than a tenth off of what we needed to be to be able to qualify our way in. The great thing and the bad part about this qualifying in Daytona; you never know what to expect."

Regardless, the Illinois native was proud of the team's effort during the session.

"I ran that lap back through a 1000 times in my head and I am not really sure what I could do any different but I am proud of this effort by the team, everybody that's a part of it," he added.

The qualifying session saw Chase Briscoe give Toyota and himself their first Daytona 500 pole position, driving the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing car. Austin Cindric qualified second to secure the front row with Briscoe in the race on Sunday.

