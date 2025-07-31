“We don’t take these lightly”: NASCAR's Elton Sawyer explains extensive review process leading to Austin Hill’s suspension, cites ‘retaliation'

NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Competition, Elton Sawyer, touched upon Austin Hill's suspension and revealed that the sanctioning body does not take incidents like &quot;these&quot; lightly. NASCAR suspended Hill for one race after the Richard Childress Racing driver wrecked Aric Almirola at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.NASCAR's action on Hill came after the RCR driver made contact with Aric Almirola during the Xfinity Series race last weekend. Nearing the final stages of the race, Hill and Almirola were battling for fourth position, and this was when the incident occurred.While fighting for track positions, Almirola nudged Hill from behind, which resulted in Hill losing control of his car. As a result, he turned back inside to return to the track and suddenly hit Almirola from behind.As a result, Almirola was wrecked, and Hill was penalized by putting him on five lap halt at the pit road. However, it did not end there, as the governing body went through a thorough understanding back at the Research and Development Centre, spoke to the drivers, saw all the camera angles, and came to a conclusion.As a result of their conclusion, NASCAR suspended Austin Hill for one race. Speaking about the sanctioning body's retaliation on 'such incidents', here's what Sawyer told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio,&quot;We take these very serious and feel like as stewards of the sport, it's our job to keep law and order... Once we got back to the R&amp;D center, started gathering more information, talked to Austin, talked to Eric, got their input, continued to look at all available resources through camera angles and data that we could pull.&quot;&quot;So, you know, our team went through this and we don't take these lightly, and it took us a while to figure out exactly what the right thing was to do. That's our goal in each one of these situations: What is the right thing to do for the sport, garage area and the integrity of our? Felt like in this case a 1-race suspension,&quot; he further added.As a result of the ban, Austin Hill will miss out on the upcoming Xfinity Series race — the HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway on Saturday. He will also lose all his playoff points for missing out on a race, as per NASCAR's new policy. However, the Richard Childress Racing driver has already qualified for the playoffs with three wins to his name.Austin Hill's team did not appeal the penalty against it's driverAustin Hill's team, Richard Childress Racing, refrained from appealing against its driver's penalty at the Iowa Speedway this week. Sharing a statement, the Richard Childress-owned team wrote,Austin Hill (21) and Aric Almirola (19) collide Saturday, July 26, 2025, during the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. - Source: Imagn&quot;Richard Childress Racing will not appeal the penalty NASCAR issued to the No. 21 team following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We remain focused on winning a championship with Austin Hill in 2025.&quot;Austin Hill started his race from 13th place, and after the five-lap stall, he ended his day in 34th place. Aric Almirola, who suffered the wreck, ended in DNF.