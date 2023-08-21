“We don’t wanna just make the playoffs”: Brad Keselowski on RFK Racing’s ambitions for NASCAR playoffs

Brad Keselowski secured a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs based on points. He crossed the finish line in 15th place at Watkins Glen International on Sunday (August 20), despite commencing the race from the back of the field.

In his capacity as both the driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, Keselowski conveyed that the real battle is just commencing. This is after his No. 6 vehicle successfully earned a place in the postseason.

RFK Racing's other driver, Chris Buescher, solidified their playoff position when the No. 17 car clinched its first victory of the season at Richmond Raceway on July 30. His performance saw him secure a seventh-place finish at Watkins Glen, having commenced the race in the 13th position on the grid.

According to Frontstretch, Brad Keselowski made a statement:

"We don’t want to just make the playoffs, we want to contend in them, We’re showing speed and peaking as a company at the right time, and I’m happy for everybody. We’re pleased, but not satisfied."

He further continued:

"There is a lot of momentum building. “I’m happy for everyone at RFK. We’re in a great spot with the best yet to come. We have really strong momentum, and we can’t take that for granted. But, we’re showing a lot of speed and clicking when it counts.”

In a sport where innovation can make all the difference, RFK Racing is not afraid to think outside the box. Brad Keselowski, known for his strategic prowess on the track, brings a unique perspective to the team's approach.

The combination of his driving skill and visionary insights has resulted in a team that constantly seeks innovative ways to gain an edge over the competition.

NASCAR Playoffs: RFK Racing's Championship ambitions and Brad Keselowski's winning insight

The NASCAR playoffs are the ultimate battleground, where the best drivers compete for supremacy. RFK Racing's ambitions extend beyond just making the playoffs; they're aiming for nothing short of a championship.

Brad Keselowski's championship-winning experience provides invaluable insights into the mindset required to navigate the intense pressure of the playoffs.

The team's preparation, both mentally and mechanically, is a testament to their unshakeable belief in their ability to rise to the occasion.

Their commitment to pushing boundaries and refusing to settle for less is a testament to their dedication to the sport they love. As RFK Racing takes to the track, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of a team that's determined to make history in the world of NASCAR.

The last event of the regular season is scheduled to occur during the evening hours at Daytona International Speedway on August 26. It will be followed by the commencement of the playoffs on September 3 at Darlington.

Brad Keselowski claimed victory in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 2012. Meanwhile, Buescher, having secured the Xfinity Series championship in 2015, will now be striving for his inaugural title in this upcoming race.