  • “We don’t want to see them win”: Kyle Larson weighs in on the threat for Championship 4 with ‘favorite’ Denny Hamlin in the mix

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Oct 13, 2025 22:42 GMT
Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin
Kyle Larson (background image) and Denny Hamlin (inlet) Source: Getty, Imagn

Kyle Larson named Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano as the drivers he doesn't want to advance to the Championship 4. He explained that both compete for Team Penske, an organization known for its strong performances at Phoenix Raceway, where the championship-deciding race is held.

So far, Denny Hamlin, who Larson described as the favorite, is the only playoff driver to secure a spot in the final four following a historic win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Logano had a decent result in sixth, while Blaney crashed early in the race and settled with a DNF.

Kyle Larson also delivered an impressive performance at Las Vegas, finishing second after leading 129 of the 267 laps. He now sits 35 points above the playoff cutline. Meanwhile, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney remain at the bottom of the standings, but both still have a chance to advance with strong results in the two remaining events of the Round of 8.

In a post-race interview, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion spoke about the threat to the Championship 4, saying (via Bob Pockrass on X):

“The #12 (Ryan Blaney) had a bad day. The #22 (Joey Logano) didn't win. Right now, as long as a Team Penske car doesn't win the next two races... or I wouldn't say that. They're not in a must-win. But obviously, we don't want to see them win because they will be crazy fast at Phoenix.” [1:16]
“If they don't make it, then I think it's wide open. I think the #11 (Denny Hamlin) is the only one guaranteed right now, so he would be the favorite.”
Next on the calendar is the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The Round of 8 will then conclude in the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, where Ryan Blaney won back-to-back for Championship 4 appearances in the last two seasons.

“I was doing all I could”: Kyle Larson on losing to Denny Hamlin at Las Vegas

Kyle Larson reflected on his performance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend. He explained the #5 Hendrick Motorsports team gave it everything they had to secure the win, but Denny Hamlin did a “great job” taking the lead from him in the closing laps.

The 33-year-old Californian said (via NBC Sports):

"I felt like we did everything we could. The Toyota's were really fast there for the short run. I felt like I was doing all I could. We just came up a little bit short."

He also commended Hamlin and the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing crew, adding:

“Yeah, he did an awesome job.… I tried to take his line away in three and four. He got to my outside. Rarely do you see Denny do that. He did a great job. Hats off to them.”
Kyle Larson driving the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn
Kyle Larson driving the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

The South Point 400 at LVMS saw Denny Hamlin take the checkered flag ahead of Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Tyler Reddick. Completing the top 10 are Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski.

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

