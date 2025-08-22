"We would fall asleep holding hands": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy looks back on 'so weird' habit of their early days

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy recently looked back on an interesting habit they had in the initial days of their relationship. During the latest episode of the Bless Your Heart podcast, Amy brought up a conversation she and her husband were having regarding how they sleep.

Earnhardt said they were on the island in their kitchen and talking about 'cuddling or something.' He recalled Amy asked him to cuddle with her because she doesn't like to be touched when she's asleep. Dale Earnhardt Jr. said that his wife doesn't like to be disturbed in her sleep, so if he puts a leg or a foot over her, she immediately moves it away.

Amy claimed Junior's feet are cold and it is 'rude'. This reminded Dale Earnhardt Jr. of the time he and Amy would sleep holding hands in their early days.

"We would fall asleep holding hands together. So weird. 'Don't get away. I'm going to hold your hand.' It's like funny. We go through these phases because then like we'd spoon and he was always behind and then when he fell asleep cuz he falls asleep like super fast. I can't sleep like that, I'd roll him over. I'd do the whole roll over thing. And so like when we actually slept, we weren't really touching unless he wanted to put his cold feet on me in the middle of the night, which so rude. But now it's like don't you wake me, don't you touch me. You stay over there. And also don't steal all the covers cuz and he sleeps with a blanket separate than me now because that's was an issue too for a long time," Amy recalled. [29:10]

Earnhardt further revealed that Amy twitches when they'd hold hands. This would turn out to be a problem for Junior as he wouldn't be able to go to sleep when the person he's holding hands with is asleep and twitching.

Because of this, he'd have to 'slide out' his hand gently from her hand.

Amy reveals her and Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s vacation plans for 2025

Earlier this year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy discussed their vacation plans for 2025. For Earnhardt's 50th birthday, which was in October last year, the couple travelled to Europe and Mexico.

As for where they'd go this year for vacation, Amy said:

"We've been trying to figure out how to get to Italy. I've been but Dale has not. Australia; we want to take the kids so we're going to wait a little longer."

She also suggested Greece, mentioning it'd be fun as she would like to go to 'all the pretty places' which don't have dive bars.

It's worth mentioning that in a podcast earlier this year, Amy had revealed she couldn't party as much as she used to back in the day. She claimed her 'wheels just fall off' after partying now that she's married and a mother of two.

