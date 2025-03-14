"Did so much of that stuff last year": Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy reveal plans for vacation in 2025

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy recently addressed the subject of vacationing in 2025 for them. During the latest episode of the Bless Your Hardt podcast, a fan asked the Earnhardts about what's the next place they'd like to go to for a vacation.

It's worth mentioning that Earnhardt Jr. has candidly spoken about his vacations from 2024. He revealed how he and Amy had a busy vacation season as they travelled to Europe and Mexico for his 50th birthday.

As for the destination they'd like to visit next, Amy Earnhardt said:

"We've been trying to figure out how to get to Italy. I've been but Dale has not. Australia; we want to take the kids so we're going to wait a little longer." [50:00 onwards]

This led to the Earnhardts being asked about a spot they both want to go to where they haven't been to already.

"Greece? That would be fun. I like to go to all the pretty places that don't have dive bars," Amy added.

Afterward, Amy recalled having plans for going to Prague, following which Dale Jr. mentioned a destination surrounded by coastal towns and "big old lakes". Amy corrected her husband that the plans were about going to Lake Como, which is in Italy.

Earnhardt Jr. added that in Central and Eastern Europe, there are some 'really beautiful places' that they've thought about visiting. Having said that, Amy delivered a reality check regarding their grand-scale vacation plans for 2025.

"I feel like we've mashed the brakes on a big trip completely because we just did so much of that stuff last year," she said.

Adding to her wife's statement, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed they intend to take it easy in 2025.

"Just working and being at home," he said.

On another recent podcast episode, the NASCAR Cup Series veteran talked about a song that he felt could suit any situation.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals the one song he believes applies in any scenario

Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks during the 2025 NASCAR Hall Of Fame inductions at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom. - Source: Imagn

In an earlier episode of the Bless Your Hardt podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his liking for 'Eminence Front', a song by The Who. When a fan asked the NASCAR legend about the one song he'd like to be played as he entered a room, Earnhardt namedropped Eminence Front.

The song was released in 1982, featuring on the album 'It's Hard.' It entered the Billboard Top 100 in December that year and went as high as number 68.

"Eminence Front is my funeral song. So like the intro to the Eminence Front... that would apply in pretty much any and every scenario," he claimed.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer argued that Eminence Front is a song that can be played in any scenario, whether it be hype, a funeral, or the worst day of someone's life.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said if there could be a way of looping the instrumental intro of that song, he would walk around for the rest of his life with it playing lightly in the background.

