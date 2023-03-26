“We haven’t hit our peak for the season yet” - Jimmie Johnson feels Legacy Motor Club still have more to offer

Legacy Motor Club's two full-time NASCAR Cup drivers had their greatest combined performance last weekend, but owner/driver Jimmie Johnson feels the organization still has a long way to go.

The old Petty GMS Racing team revealed its new part-owner - seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson - in November last year. The renamed Legacy Motor Club team has gone through many changes since then, including new staff and adjustments in roles for some who already worked there.

When asked about Legacy Motor Club's start to the season, Johnson remarked that the team was trying not to "overreact" to their performance so far.

"We’re digging along. We haven’t hit our peak for the season yet and I think we now have an idea of where our short-track cars are, what we need to work on – mile-and-half stuff and certainly the restrictor-plate tracks."

With the series taking place on superspeedways, intermediate tracks, and a shorter track (Phoenix), Johnson believes the organization has a decent quantity of data. This can be used, according to the owner-driver, to properly analyze where its cars are in their development.

“We’re not where we want to be, but there’s endless work going on in the shop,” said Johnson.

Johnson stated that, to his surprise, he has been working more on the business side of Legacy MC. He is attempting to adjust the races he competes in to benefit both the competitive and the commercial aspects of the organization.

He is presently scheduled to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 in May and the Cup Series' debut street race in Chicago in July, but he will add more races to his calendar.

Jimmie Johnson Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule

Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time Cup winner and now co-owner of Legacy MC, is flying a limited Cup schedule this season. His first event of the season was the Daytona 500.

Johnson's involvement adds even more star power to an already-packed race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). In addition to the Cup series regulars, the event features two former Formula One champions, Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button, as well as sports car star Jordan Taylor.

"The Coke 600 is one of those premiere races on the schedule, for fans, it’s truly one of the greatest days in motorsports with Monaco (Formula 1), Indianapolis 500, and then NASCAR’s longest race that starts in the afternoon and ends at night," Johnson said.

In July 2023, Johnson will compete in the inaugural Chicago Street Course, which will be sponsored by Carvana. He chose Charlotte Motor Speedway because he has won eight races at the track, four of which were in the Memorial Day Weekend 600.

